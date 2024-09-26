X Seeks Restoration In Brazil After Compliance With Court Orders

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The social X has taken steps to regain its presence in Brazil. The company claims to have met all requirements set by the Supreme Court (STF).



A source close to the matter confirmed this information to the AFP agency on Thursday. X, formerly known as Twitter, has been suspended in Brazil since August 31.



Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension, citing the platform's failure to comply with court orders.



These orders demanded the removal of accounts accused of spreading misinformation and the appointment of a representative in Brazil.



The company, owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk , has now submitted new documents requested by Justice Moraes. X asserts that it has fulfilled all demands made by the Brazilian judiciary.







The source, who requested anonymity, revealed this information. Having complied with the court's orders, X now seeks to resume operations in Brazil.



Before its suspension, the platform boasted 22 million users in the country. The company had already appointed a legal representative in Brazil days before the suspension.



However, in a legal document released on Saturday, Justice Moraes deemed the requirement for service restoration unfulfilled.



He gave X a five-day deadline to submit new documents. Moraes also ordered X to pay a daily fine of at least five million reais for violating the suspension last week.

X's Legal Battle in Brazil

On Wednesday, September 18, X briefly became widely accessible in Brazil due to a technical maneuver. This access was short-lived, as the platform ceased operations again the following day to comply with a court order.



X argued that the temporary restoration resulted from an "involuntary" server change. Justice Moraes, however, contended that the platform showed intentional disregard for the judiciary.



The company's legal representation in Brazil, Pinheiro Neto law firm, declined to comment on the newly submitted documents.



The STF emphasized that the case remains under judicial secrecy. Justice Moraes and Elon Musk continue to clash over the limits of freedom of expression.



Musk labeled the magistrate an "evil dictator" following X's suspension. Moraes, in turn, accuses the platform of allowing the spread of information that threatens democracy.



The ongoing dispute highlights the complex relationship between social media platforms and legal systems worldwide.

