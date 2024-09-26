Oil Wealth And Urban Woes: Luanda Is One Of Africa’S Most Expensive Cities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Luanda, Angola's capital, stands as a testament to the complexities of rapid urban growth in resource-rich nations. The city's story intertwines oil wealth, post-war recovery, and the struggles of a burgeoning population.



Founded in 1576 by Portuguese explorer Paulo Dias de Novais, Luanda has transformed into Angola's industrial and economic hub.



The discovery of oil catapulted Angola to become Africa's second-largest producer, fueling astronomical economic growth. Luanda's skyline changed dramatically as oil money poured in, attracting a flood of high-paid expatriates.



This influx drove up prices for luxury goods and services, creating a stark contrast with the local population. Today, Luanda grapples with the consequences of its oil-driven boom.



The city's infrastructure, severely damaged during Angola's 27-year civil war, struggles to keep pace with its exploding population.







Originally designed for 500,000 residents, Luanda now houses nearly a third of Angola's 35 million people. This rapid urbanization has led to severe housing shortages and inflated prices.



Expatriates face some of the highest living costs globally, with monthly rents for a two-bedroom apartment reaching a staggering $6,800.



Top hotels charge up to $485 per night, while high-end restaurants demand $35 for a single meal. The city's economic disparities become evident when comparing expatriate experiences with those of ordinary Angolans.



More than half of the country's rural population survives on less than $2.15 a day. Urban unemployment hovers around 42%, with youth unemployment reaching an alarming 58%.

Luanda's Economic Struggles

Luanda's challenges extend beyond housing and employment. The city's banking system remains largely analog, lagging behind the digital payment revolution seen in other global cities.



This bureaucracy, combined with a reliance on imported goods, further drives up the cost of living. Recent economic data paints a sobering picture of Angola's broader challenges.



GDP growth slowed to 0.8% in 2023, while inflation soared to 24% in early 2024. A 40% currency depreciation in mid-2023 compounded these issues, eroding the purchasing power of many residents.



The Angolan government has recognized the need for change. Recent legislation aims to decentralize services by creating new provinces and municipalities.



This move seeks to alleviate pressure on Luanda and distribute economic opportunities more evenly across the country. Looking ahead, Angola faces the daunting task of diversifying its economy beyond oil.



The country must develop non-oil sectors, particularly agriculture, to create sustainable job opportunities. Improving infrastructure and public services remains crucial for addressing urban challenges and reducing inequality.



Climate change adds another layer of complexity to Luanda's future. As global efforts to decarbonize intensify, Angola must prepare for a potential decline in oil demand.



Building climate resilience and transitioning to a more diversified economy will be essential for Luanda's long-term prosperity.



Despite its challenges, Luanda continues to evolve. The city's ranking in global cost-of-living surveys has fluctuated, reflecting ongoing economic shifts.



As Angola navigates its path forward, Luanda stands at the crossroads of opportunity and adversity, embodying the complex realities of urban development in resource-rich African nations.

