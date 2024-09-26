Keurig Dr Pepper To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results And Host Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP ) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024.
The Company will also hold a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results, which will be hosted by Tim Cofer, Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Financial Officer and President, International.
Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (833) 629-0615 within the United States or Canada and (412) 317-1824 internationally and referencing the Keurig Dr Pepper call.
A replay of the call will be available, beginning October 24, 2024 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until November 7, 2024 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and referencing the conference ID: 6127896.
Access to a live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, .
Investors:
Investor Relations
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 888-340-5287 / [email protected]
Media:
Katie Gilroy
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]
ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER
Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP ) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.
SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN26092024003732001241ID1108720820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.