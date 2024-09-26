Keurig Dr Pepper To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results And Host Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP ) will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 before the opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The Company will also hold a call on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results, which will be hosted by Tim Cofer, Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Financial Officer and President, International.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (833) 629-0615 within the United States or Canada and (412) 317-1824 internationally and referencing the Keurig Dr Pepper call.

A replay of the call will be available, beginning October 24, 2024 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until November 7, 2024 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and referencing the conference ID: 6127896.

Access to a live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, .

Investors:

Investor Relations

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 888-340-5287 / [email protected]

Media:

Katie Gilroy

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP ) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

