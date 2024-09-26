Japan Launches Reconnaissance Satellite Into Orbit
9/26/2024 3:15:31 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The H-IIA medium-class launch vehicle launched into orbit on
Thursday with the Japanese IGS Radar 8 reconnaissance satellite,
Azernews reports.
The launch was carried out from the launch pad of the
Tanegashima Space Center at 14:24 Japanese time.
The spacecraft is being put into orbit as part of the Japanese
government's Information Gathering Satellite (IGS) program to
provide the country with its own satellite intelligence. The
development of the program was launched in 1998 in response to
North Korean missile tests.
The device will be used by the Satellite Information Center of
the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan. At the same time, it will serve
both for the national defense of Japan and for monitoring civil
natural disasters.
The satellite will function as part of the existing Japanese
orbital constellation. The devices in its composition are equipped
with optoelectronic and radar equipment. In January, Japan launched
the Optical 8 satellite into orbit.
