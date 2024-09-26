U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Russia Over Cybercrimes, Money Laundering

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. has added to the sanctions list Russia's platforms PM2BTC, Cryptex, and a number of Russian nationals for cybercrimes and money laundering.

That's according to a statement by the U.S. Treasury , reports Ukrinform.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury is undertaking actions as part of a coordinated international effort to disrupt Russian cybercrime services," the press release reads.

In particular, the Financial Crimes Enforcement (FinCEN) is imposing restrictions against Russian virtual currency exchange PM2BTC involved in money laundering in Russia. In addition, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning Russian citizen Sergey Ivanov, who plays a significant role in money laundering, and the virtual currency exchange Cryptex, registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

White House comments on Russia's secret war drones project in China

At the same time, it is noted that FinCEN and OFAC sanctions are coordinated with the actions of other US government agencies and international law enforcement partners.

It is also reported that the U.S. State Department has offered a reward offer of up to $10 million for information leading to Ivanov's arrest and/or conviction. In addition, the U.S. Secret Service and Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced formal charges against Ivanov and another Russian national, Timur Shakhmametov, in connection with the same case.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a large-scale defense aid package for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia.