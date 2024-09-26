Explaining Complex Things In Simple Words: Ukraine's Victory Plan, G7 Declaration, Aid From France

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.





UKRAINE'S VICTORY PLAN

On September 26, during negotiations in Washington, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden will discuss Ukraine's Plan for Victory.

. The Plan for Victory does not involve negotiations with Russia, but is“a bridge to the diplomatic path to the end of the war.” Only strengthening Ukraine and increasing its defense capabilities can force Moscow to take the path of diplomacy.

. U.S. military aid helped Ukraine thwart Putin's“blitzkrieg”. Today, Russia seeks to impose a long war of attrition on Ukraine.

. Ukraine's victory will be a convincing signal for aggressive regimes around the world. Ukraine's victory will prove that democratic countries are capable of protecting the international order based on international law.

. Delaying the provision of military aid to Ukraine or limiting its volume only encourages the Kremlin to further aggression and whets Putin's appetites.

G7 DECLARATION

On September 25, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) and partner countries adopted a Joint Declaration of Support for Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine. More than 30 countries, as well as the EU, joined the declaration.

. The Declaration provides for further military, economic, and humanitarian aid for Ukraine in the short term, as well as in the post-war period.

. This is evidence that Ukraine will not be left alone with economic difficulties, either in the near future or in the future.

. It is about supporting the macro-financial stability of Ukraine, stimulating economic growth, and supporting social stability. For its part, Kyiv undertakes to implement a number of economic, judicial, and anti-corruption reforms. The latter once again confirms that Ukraine is a democracy that is ready to constantly develop and improve.

. The declaration emphasizes that Russia is obliged to pay for the damage caused to Ukraine as a result of unprovoked aggression. Until then, the frozen sovereign assets of the Russian Federation in the West will remain immobile.

. Despite the war, the G7 states are confident in the future of Ukraine and consider it an integral part of the Euro-Atlantic community.

AID FROM FRANCE

Following the negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and France, Paris undertook to prepare and fully equip a Ukrainian brigade.

. France is a reliable partner of Ukraine, which has provided us with important assistance since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and also consistently supports Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU.

. Military aid is a key factor in bringing a just peace to Ukraine and strengthening the international order on the continent.

. By the end of this year, France will provide Ukraine with at least EUR 60 million to support the energy sector. This is a response to Russian energy terror against the civilian population of Ukraine.

.“France will continue to do everything in its power to ensure that Ukraine survives, gets rid of danger, and achieves justice,” President Macron said. Such statements, supported by concrete actions, indicate that Putin's dream of international isolation of Ukraine is impossible.