Vedanta Becomes The Only Aluminium Producer To Comply With Government's Quality Control Order For Wire Rods And Rolled Products

On August 31, 2023, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry together with the Ministry of Mines introduced a new regulation for the quality control of aluminium and aluminium alloys. With the Government's September 26, 2024 deadline for mandatory BIS certification, Vedanta Aluminium has acted ahead of the curve to ensure compliance. This demonstrates Vedanta's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards and reinforces its leadership position in the aluminium industry.



Vedanta Aluminium holds BIS certification for a wide range of aluminium products, including 12 mm wire rods, rolled sheets, rolled conductor plates, rolled plates, EC ingots, alloy ingots, and primary ingots, all of which cater to various engineering and industrial purposes. The company now boasts seven BIS certifications across 17 products, giving it a competitive edge in both domestic and international markets.



Commenting on this achievement, Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vedanta Aluminium, said: "The government's mandate for the certification is in the right direction to ensure India produces and consumes high quality aluminium. BIS certification for Vedanta Aluminium's wire rods and rolled products is a testament to our commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. Our investments in state-of-the-art technology and innovation have made this achievement possible, and we are prepared to meet the growing demand for high-quality aluminium products in India. We remain dedicated to supporting India's journey towards becoming an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by ensuring our products meet stringent global and national standards."



Vedanta Aluminium's comprehensive portfolio includes a diverse range of products, such as Restora – Low Carbon Aluminium, billets, wire rods, alloy ingots and cast bars, AlSi T-ingots, slabs, and rolled products. These cater to a broad spectrum of industries, including aerospace, automotive, construction, electrification, engineering, packaging, and consumer goods. By embracing cutting-edge technology, global expertise, and deep R&D, Vedanta serves over 60 countries, maintaining its reputation as a preferred supplier worldwide.



Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.





About Vedanta Aluminium Business:



