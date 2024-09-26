Kuwait Embassy's Charge De Affairs Affirms Kuwait's Role In Supporting Lebanese People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Charge de Affairs of Kuwait Embassy in Lebanon Ahmad Arafa affirmed on Thursday that Kuwait has vital role in supporting the Lebanese people.

This came in a statement for KUNA after his meeting with Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi.

Arafa said that Kuwait never held back from helping the Lebanese people, and have always stood next to it during their historic relationship between the two countries.

He praised KRCS's efforts in aiding the displaced people due to the bombing of the Israeli forces of Lebanon.

He noted that the Kuwaiti assistance is appreciated and praised by the Lebanese people, who always remember Kuwait's positions and support for Lebanon under all circumstances.

Arafa mentioned that during his meeting with Al-Hasawi, both sides discussed the necessary needs of displaced people of Lebanon who suffer from harsh humanitarian conditions.

On his part, Al-Hasawi stressed on Kuwait's support for Lebanon, and its continuous aid especially in hardened times.

He pointed out that KRCS is always prepared to provide assistance to the people in Lebanon especially in these circumstances.

He said that KRCS is carefully monitoring the events in Lebanon, and expressed his deepest sentiments and condolences to the people of Lebanon for their losses. (end)

nnd









MENAFN26092024000071011013ID1108720416