EUR/USD Signal Today- 26/09: Retreat From High Price (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 23rd

September

was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels were reached that day's EUR/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1182 or $1.1241.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1066, $1.1028, or $1.1005.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money EUR/USD Analysis

In my previousEUR/USD analysislast Monday, I wrote that the picture looked somewhat bullish, but that the price was consolidating below the key resistance level at $1.1187, which looked likely to be the day's pivotal point.

This wasn't an especially good call, although the price remained below this level all day, without giving an entry opportunity from a rejection of this level.

The picture has become somewhat more bullish still, with the price yesterday rising to trade at a fresh 1-year high above $1.1200, before falling back later during the New York session to close back in familiar territory below $1.1182.

I see this area of resistance just below $1.1200 as a very strong pivotal point, and with the long-term bearish trend in the US Dollar, there must be a good chance of a bullish breakout.

Therefore, I see the best potential opportunity today as a long trade entry following two consecutive hourly closes above $1.1182, without any significant upper wick on the second hourly candlestick.

Regarding the USD, there will releases of Final GDP and Unemployment Claims data at 1:30pm London time today, while Fed Chair Powell will be giving a minor speech at 2:20pm. There is nothing of high importance due today concerning the Euro.

Ready to trade ourfree Forex signals ? Here is a list ofthe top Forex brokersworth checking out.