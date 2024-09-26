Royal Court Chief Inaugurates Development Projects In Al Wehdat, Al Baqaa Camps

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, who is also the head of the committee responsible for following up on the implementation of Royal Initiatives, on Thursday inaugurated several Royal Initiative projects in Al Wehdat and Al Baqaa refugee camps.

These projects are part of a broader package of initiatives across various sectors aimed at improving conditions in all refugee camps, following King Abdullah's directives after his discussions with community leaders and residents, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In Al Wehdat camp, Issawi, accompanied by Amman Governor Yasser Adwan, Director-General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Khirfan, and chairman and members of the camp's service improvement committee, inaugurated a new development building for the committee.

The building, which occupies a 2,500 square-metre plot of land, is designed to enhance the committee's capacity to deliver improved services to the camp's residents.

Issawi toured the facility, which includes a 500-square-metre multi-purpose hall that will serve the community in hosting various social events and cultural activities, educational lectures, and training sessions.

In Al Baqaa camp, Issawi, joined by Balqa Governor Salman Najada, Khirfan, and the camp's service improvement committee, inaugurated a public park of some four dunums.

The park offers a recreational space for residents and provides a safe environment for children, equipped with all essential services.

In remarks to the press, Issawi stressed that His Majesty consistently directs the launch of initiatives and the execution of service and development projects across all refugee camps.

Issawi also noted that these initiatives complement government efforts to provide essential services at the highest standards, significantly improving living conditions for the targeted communities.

Issawi also highlighted the importance of supporting sports clubs, youth organisations, and active associations as key drivers of development, empowering them to enhance their roles within the community.

He also underscored the ongoing cooperation between the Royal Initiative Follow-up Department at the Royal Hashemite Court and relevant public and private sector partners to ensure the effective implementation of the Royal directives.