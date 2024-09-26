Commercial-Grade V4500plus Jump Starter From TOPDON USA Offers Ultimate Power Solution For Semi Trucks, Towing And Roadside Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockaway, NJ, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA, the premier provider of cutting-edge and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, has released the V4500Plus Battery Tester and Jump Starter engineered for commercial-grade use. Designed for 12V and large displacement and diesel engines, the V4500Plus is a must-have jump starter for over-the-road drivers, towing operators and roadside service companies.

“Our V4500Plus Battery Tester and Jump Starter is the perfect tool for anyone who needs a proactive solution for unexpected vehicle battery replacements or breakdowns,” said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON USA.“An 'on-the-go' power bank for larger commercial trucks, trailers, boats and large equipment, it offers a peak current of up to 4500 amps and the capacity for up to 45 jump starts on a single charge. It's a must-have tool for long-haul and semi-truck drivers who want to prevent unexpected battery failure or get their trucks up and running quickly when a jump start is needed.”

The two-in-one V4500Plus offers lightning fast charging with a 120Wh capacity that serves as a portable powerhouse. It comes with dual USB QC 3.0 fast charging ports and a 12V DC output that guarantees a reliable power supply for on-board equipment, including refrigerators and dash cams. When paired with the mobile app, it becomes a comprehensive battery tester, allowing users to assess their batteries and avoid unnecessary repair shop visits and unwarranted battery replacements.

Specifications for the V4500Plus include:



4500A peak amps

120Wh capacity

Ideal for gas and diesel engines up to 16 liters in displacement

BidirectionalPD100W input for 5V 3A, 9V 3A, 12V 3A, 15V 3A, 20V 3A, 20V 5A

Bidirectional TYPE-C out for USB1 : QC18W, 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A USB2 : QC18W, 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A DC:Max 16.8V 10A

500 lumen flashlight

Up to 45 jump starts per charge

-10°C~55°C (14°F~132°F) iOS app (requires iOS 11.0 or later) and Android APP (requires Android 7.0 or later)

“The V4500Plus is ideal for over-the-road drivers, as well as jump starts for towing and roadside service operations,” said Schnitz.“In roadside emergencies it can charge a vehicle from 0 percent to 100 percent in less than 90 minutes. It's also equipped with 15 ultra-bright LEDs, including six warning lights making it ideal for nighttime repairs, and emergency situations. The Boost mode is especially useful in harsh conditions, like freezing temperatures, offering a sustained output time of three minutes, ensuring you can get the vehicle on to a trailer or into the shop.”

For more product information and pricing visit

About TOPDON USA

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit

