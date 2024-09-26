UAEREP Examines Sustainable Water Management Strategies And Non-Conventional Water Harvesting Technologies

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi-UAE: 26 September, 2024 – The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), hosted today the 10th webinar session of its Rain Enhancement Hub webinar series titled“Sustainable Water Management Strategies to Complement Technologies for Water Harvesting from Non-Conventional Sources”, providing key insights into innovative solutions addressing water scarcity in arid regions.

Delivered by Dr. Chakravarthy Gudipati, Executive Director, Water Technologies Division at the and Sustainable Research Center (RSERC) of Innovation Institute (TII) in Abu Dhabi, the session highlighted the critical research areas RSERC-Water Technologies Division is focusing on to mitigate water shortages in the region. The webinar also emphasized the importance of integrating sustainable water management with advanced technologies in atmospheric water harvesting.

The session focused on urban stormwater management and its role in complementing rain enhancement programs. By using specific examples, the webinar explored how integrating these approaches can improve water collection and management in urban environments, while maximizing the use of harvested rainwater.

Key technological advances in atmospheric water harvesting were also highlighted in the webinar. The session showcased the potential of these advances as an efficient tool to extract water from the atmosphere, particularly in remote and arid regions. This technology offers a sustainable solution to harvesting readily available water in areas with limited freshwater resources.

His Excellency Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and President of World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said:“The Rain Enhancement Hub webinar series reflects our priority to actively engage with top international experts and promote collaboration with prominent research institutions, such as the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), which was a recipient of the program's 5th cycle grant. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to exploring innovative technologies that create a sustainable future for all.”

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, said :“While the UAEREP continues to invest in sustainable solutions like cloud seeding, it is equally important to focus on the effective management of harvested rainwater to maximize its collection, storage, and utilization. This integrated approach benefits both the UAEREP and other operators of rain enhancement activities as we unite to secure sustainable water resources for everyone.”

The webinar also explored other essential topics including the combination of non-conventional water harvesting technologies with sustainable water management strategies, advancements in atmospheric water harvesting and its role in improving water security in arid and remote regions, as well as the integration of urban stormwater management with rain enhancement to optimize water utilization.

Dr. Chakravarthy Gudipati has over 18 years of experience in water management, working across various sectors to drive innovation in sustainable water technologies, with a focus on materials science, nanomaterials, and water treatment, among others.

Dr. Gudipati said: 'Sustainable integrated water management is crucial for the UAE and the world, especially as we tackle the urgent challenge of water scarcity stemming from dwindling freshwater resources and increasing demand. By investing in innovative solutions such as cloud seeding and atmospheric water harvesting, in addition to conventional technologies such as desalination, we can improve our resilience against water scarcity, while mitigating ecological impacts and ensuring the conservation of our resources for future generations.'

Committed to addressing water challenges, NCM and the UAEREP regularly organize the 'Rain Enhancement Hub' webinar series, offering the research community an interactive virtual platform to discuss the latest advancements in rain enhancement and weather modification. Led by top experts, scientists, and researchers, these presentations facilitate knowledge sharing and provide the general public with valuable insights into the crucial role of rain enhancement and weather modification technologies in achieving global water security.