Iran Army Announces 80 Percent Completion of New Domestic Helicopter

(MENAFN) TEHRAN – Iran's Army Ground Forces revealed that the development of a new domestically produced helicopter is 80 percent complete, with expectations for it to be operational within two years.



Deputy Coordinator Major Yousef Ghorbani provided details about the national helicopter project in an interview with Iranian media. He noted that Iran has made significant advancements in creating homegrown helicopters, including the IAIO Toufan, which is based on the U.S.-manufactured AH-1J International.



The IAIO Toufan features advanced technologies such as laser systems, digital control mechanisms, and centralized smart arms management systems.



Additionally, Ghorbani emphasized the Army's commitment to border security, stating that engineering teams are actively working on initiatives to strengthen border closures. "Significant advancements have been made in infrastructure development, including road construction and the fortification of walls," he said, expressing optimism that these security enhancements will be completed swiftly



MENAFN26092024000045016755ID1108719181