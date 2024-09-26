(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Celebrating World Pharmacists Day at International Modern Hospital



International Modern Hospital recently held a special event in honor of World Pharmacists Day, recognizing the vital contributions of pharmacists in enhancing patient care and safety. The ceremony featured Dr. Kishan Pakkal, CEO, Dr. Rohit Kumar, Medical Director and Specialist in General Surgery, and Ms. Rania Alkhani, Pharmacy Manager, who awarded certificates of recognition to the dedicated pharmacy team. This acknowledgment underscored the essential role pharmacists play in management, patient education, and promoting overall health within the community.



During the event, Dr. Kishan and Dr. Rohit also honored Ms. Rania for her exemplary leadership in managing the pharmacy department, which has resulted in significant improvements in service delivery and patient care. Her commitment to excellence has been instrumental in fostering a collaborative environment that prioritizes patient welfare.



The festivities included a joyous cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the unity and appreciation of the hospital's healthcare professionals. Each pharmacist was presented with thoughtful gifts to honor their commitment and hard work, reinforcing the message that their contributions are crucial to the hospital's mission of delivering exceptional healthcare services.



The event not only celebrated the achievements of the pharmacy team but also highlighted their ongoing dedication to patient welfare. At International Modern Hospital, the significance of pharmacists as integral members of the healthcare team is deeply recognized, and the institution remains committed to supporting their professional development, ensuring they continue to positively impact the lives of patients.







