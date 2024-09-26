(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionizing Haircare with Cutting-Edge Swiss Biotechnology for Unmatched Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANATOMY® Haircare

is thrilled to announce its official brand debut alongside its first product launch – the breakthrough Reconstructive Leave-In Conditioner .

This introduction is set to bring forth a new era of hair reconstruction, by leveraging the unique power of NextGen Swiss Biotechnology.

ANATOMY® Launches Game-Changing Reconstructive Leave-In Conditioner

Priced at $55, the Leave-In Formula is powered by novel biotechnology that was developed in state-of-the-art laboratory in Switzerland by leading chemists. This groundbreaking, ultra-lightweight formula leverages advanced thiol recombination chemistry to deliver exceptional hair repair and reconstruction results.

ANATOMY's first product features the world's first organic hair bond-building molecules, Aminalyl-S and Pro-Amino-X . These patent-protected molecules work synergistically at molecular and atomic levels to repair and protect hair fibers from within, delivering unprecedented results without needing an acidic environment or heat for activation.

"We're thrilled to introduce ANATOMY Haircare with a product that reflects our focus on innovation and quality," said Nawaf Arhama h, Founder of ANATOMY Haircare. "Our Reconstructive Leave-In Conditioner is powered by advanced molecular science and carefully selected ingredients to support hair health and resilience."

"The lightweight formula provides immediate and lasting benefits, helping to make each strand thicker, smoother, and more resistant to breakage. Scientifically formulated to address hair damage, this leave-in conditioner acts primarily as a rebuilder, but also as a hydrator, offering protection while working to strengthen compromised hair fibers. The product is fast-absorbing, and silicone-free, making it suitable for various hair care needs."

The brand is also excited to announce its partnership with celebrity hairstylist, Kylee Heath, a standout artist in the Hollywood scene best known for her work with Nicole Kidman, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina

and more.

"I'm thrilled to partner with ANATOMY Haircare and introduce their innovative approach to hair bond repair," said celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath. "Their commitment to cutting-edge technology and high-quality ingredients aligns perfectly with my passion for healthy, beautiful hair. I can't wait to share this incredible product with my clients and fans!"

The Reconstructive Leave-In Conditioner is now available exclusively available on anatomyhaircare. For more information, please visit the brand's website

and follow @anatomyhaircare

on Instagram.

About ANATOMY® Haircare

A pioneering hair care company that applies advanced biochemistry developed in Switzerland to molecular hair bond reconstruction. The company has developed 3 families comprising 18 molecules designed to reconstruct damaged hair fibers across all hair types. These innovative organic compounds "click" the loose ends of broken bonds at the molecular level, forming multiple new bonds to reverse damage and resist future damage. With this cutting-edge technology, ANATOMY Haircare offers consumers access to genuine hair repair, setting a new standard in the industry.

