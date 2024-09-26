Russia launches mass output of Lada electric vehicles

(MENAFN) AvtoVAZ, Russia's largest car manufacturer and producer of Lada cars, has officially commenced mass production of electric at its plant in Izhevsk, as reported by the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it aims to enter the growing electric vehicle market. The newly launched model, the "Lada e-Largus," is touted as the most localized electric car in Russia, boasting a localization level of over 50 percent.



The Lada e-Largus will be available in two different versions: a passenger model and a commercial variant, each equipped with distinct batteries and payload capacities. The passenger version offers an impressive range of 420 kilometers, while the commercial variant is designed for a range of approximately 320 kilometers, depending on the specific model. This range positions the Lada e-Largus competitively within the electric vehicle segment in Russia.



In terms of pricing, the basic configuration of the Lada e-Largus, factoring in government subsidies for electric vehicle purchases, will start at 2,990,000 rubles, which is roughly equivalent to 32,330 U.S. dollars. This pricing strategy aims to make electric vehicles more accessible to a broader audience, potentially boosting demand in a market that is increasingly leaning towards greener alternatives.



Maksim Sokolov, the president of AvtoVAZ, mentioned that the company plans to produce several dozen electric cars by the end of this year. The future production volume will be influenced by an analysis of market demand, the expansion of charging infrastructure in various regions, and ongoing government support for electric vehicle buyers. This strategic approach suggests that AvtoVAZ is not only committed to manufacturing electric vehicles but is also keen on adapting to the evolving landscape of the automotive market in Russia.

