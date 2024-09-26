Springfree Trampoline Brings Test Jumps, Special Offers To Issaquah's Salmon Days

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Check out the Springfree Trampoline booth at Issaquah's renowned Salmon Days Festival!

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Springfree Trampoline is bringing the bounce to Issaquah's Salmon Days on October 5-6.

The local Issaquah Springfree Team will have a booth at the festival, which is celebrating its 55th year, with a trampoline for kids to experience.

In addition to the trampoline, Springfree will offer free installation for Seattle residents ($399 value) with the purchase of any trampoline.

This will be the first time Springfree has participated in the Salmon Days Festival since 2019.

“We are thrilled to be part of Issaquah's Salmon Days' again,” said Mike McCarthy, Director of Sales at goba Sports Group, which owns Springfree Trampoline.

“Our Team is eager to offer all attendees the opportunity to experience the joy of jumping on the safest, highest-quality and longest-lasting backyard trampoline.”

Festivalgoers will get a firsthand look at how Springfree's unique springless design eliminates 90% of product-related injuries.

Children will also get to see for themselves how the soft bounce of a Springfree Trampoline compares to the bounce of a spring-based trampoline.

The Salmon Days Festival will kick off in Downtown Issaquah, WA, on October 5 at 10:00 a.m. with the Grand Parade.

For more information on parking, vendors and more, visit .

About Springfree TrampolineTM:

Springfree Trampoline is the world's safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline's patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

