Taxclosure Relaunches, Disrupts Tax Debt Industry With Same-Day Solution

TaxClosure , a pioneering tax debt platform, is shaking up the tax debt with its patent-pending, same-day tax resolution service. This revolutionary low-cost process offers taxpayers relief from IRS debt without the need for exorbitant fees.

The tax debt industry has long been dominated by companies charging thousands of dollars for results many taxpayers have found less than satisfactory. TaxClosure seeks to level the playing field by offering an affordable, effective solution backed by the expertise of Charles T. Almond III, a leading IRS tax debt attorney with over 40 years of experience.

TaxClosure's approach stands out by guiding users through a simple series of questions that help determine eligibility for the IRS's Currently Not Collectible (CNC) status. CNC status allows qualifying taxpayers to be placed in a government-authorized zero-payment plan while still remaining in good standing with the IRS. Approximately 90% of users who go through the TaxClosure process secure a no-pay resolution in as little as one day, with the remaining approximately 10% receiving affordable payment plans should they not qualify for CNC.

"Many people who owe the IRS back taxes feel like they're stuck in a hole with no way out. Now, there's a simple solution," said Charles T. Almond III, founder and CEO of TaxClosure. "With TaxClosure, we've built a moving sidewalk that handholds taxpayers to achieve good standing without the stress of IRS' ongoing collection efforts or the fear of losing their income and assets. It's a win-win for both the IRS and the taxpayer."

TaxClosure's innovative approach has earned it an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and numerous five-star reviews. Its simplified process, which "translates IRS speak into layperson speak," makes tax resolution now accessible to all Americans.

With its refit and relaunch, TaxClosure continues its mission to provide taxpayers with relief from IRS debt, all while keeping the cost and complexity of tax resolution to a minimum.

