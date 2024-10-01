MP Govt To Recruit 30,000 Health Workers, Including 3,000 Doctors, To Boost Medical Services: Deputy CM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Madhya Pradesh news: Deputy Chief Rajendra Shukla announced Sunday that the state will hire 30,000 professionals, including 3,000 doctors, to improve healthcare services across the state.

Rajendra Shukla, who also serves as the head of the health department, said the initiative will strengthen the medical facilities in district hospitals and health centres at both community and primary levels. Speaking at a press in Rewa, Shukla stated that the recruitment will help address the shortage of medical staff.

| Madhya Pradesh assault-rape case: Police arrests 3 - what we know so far

“Once a sufficient number of doctors and paramedical staff are available, the arrangements in the district hospitals as well as community and primary health centres will improve,” said Shukla at a press interaction in Rewa, reported The Hindu.

MP has 7 surgeons against 332 posts

India's healthcare system has been short-staffed for years, with doctors often working 36-hour shifts. According to a report by the Union Health Ministry released in September, a large number of sanctioned posts of specialist doctors in rural health centres remain vacant.

| Upcoming IPO: Dr Agarwal's Health Care files DRHP with SEBI for fundraising

According to the report, there is a nearly 70 per cent shortage of specialist doctors in rural health centres. The shortage is as high as 73 per cent in the case of surgeons. In Madhya Pradesh, only seven surgeons are serving against 332 sanctioned posts, according to the report.

MP's focus on industries

In addition to announcements in healthcare, Shukla also spoke about the state's focus on industrial growth. He said the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will organise the Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa on October 23. This event is expected to bring in substantial investments, promoting industrial development not only in Rewa but in the broader Vindhya region, reported PTI.

| Woman raped on busy Madhya Pradesh road, bystanders film attack and share online

Shukla also mentioned that Rewa's airport is nearing completion, and efforts are underway to have direct flights to cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Hyderabad, improving connectivity and boosting regional development.