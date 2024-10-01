'Koi Security Kaam Nahi Aayegi': BJP Leader Raman Jot Singh Receives Threat Note From Gangster Gogi Mann

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A BJP leader and member of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee, Raman Jot Singh, has received a threat note from gangster Gogi Mann. In the note, it was written, The note read, "... koi security kaam nahi aayegi teri (no security will save you), Last Warning. Gogi Maan Group."

Police said that Singh, 30, was informed by the sewadar of the gurdwara located in JJ Colony, Pankha Road, in Dwarka's Bindapur area about the threat note was found on his SUV parked nearby.

Police also noted that Singh had previously been assigned personal security; however, the protection was lifted following a recent security assessment, news agecny PTI reported.



The police further added that investigators are currently reviewing the CCTV footage from around the gurdwara to gather more information about the incident.

Though the BJP leader claimed that bullets were also fired, but the police did not find any evidence of firing, NDTV reported. In addition to this, the report also noted that the victim had previously complained the police about receiving a threatening phone call from an international number, which was allegedly associated with individuals identifying as Khalistanis.