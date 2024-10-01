Why Ladakh's Wangchuk Is On Foot March Mission

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who along with his supporters was detained at Delhi's Singhu border while marching to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, is leading a mission to safeguard the ecology of Ladakh.

The activist and over 100 people from Ladakh were headed to the national capital to demand sixth schedule status for the union territory.

They were detained on Monday night by the Delhi at the city's Singhu border for violating prohibitory orders.

Wangchuk and other volunteers were embarking on a foot march from Leh to Delhi to urge the Centre to resume dialogue with Ladakh's leadership regarding their demands. One of their key demands is to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, granting law-making powers to the local population to protect their land and cultural identity.

The 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides special protections and autonomy to certain tribal areas in India. It helps preserve their culture and manage their resources.

After the abrogation of Article 370, J&K was bifurcated and Ladakh was given a separate UT status.

Wangchuk has been demanding concrete steps be taken to safeguard the environment of the UT and Ladakh be granted statehood and brought under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

In support of his demand, the climate activist staged a five-day 'climate fast' at the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh (HIAL) campus in Leh from January 26-30. The protest ended with a public rally at Polo Ground in Leh on January 31. Hundreds of locals joined him.

Wangchuk in his speech expressed unhappiness at the UT status and being governed by a Lt Governor. He said then, "We thought it would be better than being a part of Jammu and Kashmir, as we would have a legislature and decisions would be taken according to people's wishes. But we have not seen anything like that happen. Now, only one man is making all the decisions for us.”

He did a 21-day fast in March in Leh, after surviving on water and salt, in support of his demands -- protection for the fragile ecology and the Indigenous culture of Ladakh

Along with over 100 supporters on September 1, the Ramon Magsaysay award winner embarked on the foot march to Delhi in support of his demands. He says his march is to call attention towards the catastrophic effects of climate change in Ladakh and the greater Himalayan region.