Delhi Traffic Affected Due To PM Modi Visit To Palwal Today Check Traffic Police Advisory

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Traffic in parts of Delhi was affected due to restrictions imposed in the wake of Prime Narendra Mod 's Tuesday visit to Haryana's Palwal district. Several commuters complained about traffic jams and diversions on social media.

Faridabad issued travel advisory restricting the entry of all types of heavy and light motor (LMVs) into Paliwal district from Faridabad And Delhi during the special hours, according to news website Republic. The restrictions apply to vehicles travelling on the Agra-Mathura Highway (NH 44).

Commuters have been advised to choose alternative routes instead of those with travel restrictions for today. Here is the full traffic advisory issued by Faridabad Police in the wake of PM Modi's visit. People in Delhi can prepare their travel near the area close to the Delhi-Haryana border accordingly.

-No vehicles are allowed to enter from Faridabad or Delhi into Palwal via the Agra-Mathura Highway (NH-44) between 9 am and 6 pm, reported News9live, citing Faridabad Police advisory.

-Commuters can opt for alternate routes for travelling to Palwal from Delhi or Faridabad. They are requested to avoid Delhi-Mathura Road and instead use the Bypass Road via IMT Chowk and Fatehpur-Mandkol-Palwal Road.

-Additionally, vehicles travelling from Kaili to Gadpuri-Prithla are requested to take the Bypass Road rather than NH-44.

-Meanwhile, drivers heading from Faridabad to Palwal can use the KMP/KGP expressways or the Vadodara Expressway.

Delhi traffic update

Multiple incidents of heavy vehicle breakdown impacted traffic on Mathura Road, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, etc in Delhi on Tuesday morning. Delhi Traffic Police cautioned the commuters about the traffic issues due to vehicles breakdown on social media platform X.

“Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram due to breakdown of an HTV near Aali Village . Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” read a post by Delhi Traffic Police on X. In another post, Delhi Traffic Police updated that the vehicle was removed from the road to ensure smoother vehicular movement for the rest of the day.