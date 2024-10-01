Siddaramaiah 'Surprised' As Wife Surrenders 14 MUDA Plots: 'She Is Victim Of...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah said he was "surprised" by his wife's decision to surrender 14 plots that were allotted to her by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Karnataka Chief minister wrote in Kannada,“My wife Parvati has returned the lands that were given in the form of compensation for the land that was seized without carrying out Muda land in Mysore.”

"My wife, who is upset with the conspiracy going on against me, has taken a decision to return these plots, which has surprised me too," Siddaramaiah added.

He accused the Opposition of resorting to the“politics of hate”. Siddaramaiah said his wife“is a victim of the politics of hate” and "is suffering psychological torture". He said,“However, I respect my wife's decision to return the plots.”

"The people of the state also know that the opposition parties created a false complaint and dragged my family into the controversy to create political hatred against me," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah's statement came after his wife Parvati wrote to MUDA, surrendering 14 plots allotted to her.

Her letter read,“Further, I wish to surrender and return the compensation plots by cancelling the deeds of 14 plots executed in my favour by the Mysore Urban Development Authority . I am also handing over the possession of the plots back to the Mysore Urban Development Authority. Kindly take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible.”

Parvati's letter emerged after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for money laundering in a case linked to the alleged MUDA land allotment scam on Monday.

MUDA scam

On September 27, the Lokayukta Police filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah and others in connection with the alleged MUDA land allotment scam.

The FIR was filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 351, 420, 340, 09, and 120B, among others.

The FIR mentioned that Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, and others are accused in the case and alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

The Mysuru Lokayukta has also officially started the inquiry and investigation into the case linked to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam from Tuesday.

