Israel Has A History Of Failed Invasions Of Lebanon

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Following a massive bombardment of Lebanon, Israel has begun a land invasion of its northern neighbor.

Troops have entered southern Lebanon in a bid to push Hezbollah back beyond the Litani River, 29 kilometers from the Israeli border. The stated goal is to facilitate the return of some 60,000 displaced Israelis to their homes in northern Israel.

By killing Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah and several of his commanders over the weekend, Israel has already struck a serious blow to the group.

This has boosted Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's profile, despite a majority of Israelis wanting to see his departure . Israel is now set to repeat its Gaza operations in Lebanon, with a view to reordering the Middle East in its own interests. But has it bitten off more than it can chew?

Unsuccessful track record

Israel has been here before. It invaded Lebanon as far as the capital Beirut in 1982 , in an attempt to eliminate the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). It was trying to extinguish the Palestinian resistance to Israel's occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem that had existed since the 1967 Israeli–Arab War .

1982 was also the year Hezbollah was formed with the help of the recently established Islamic government in Iran.

Israel empowered its Lebanese Christian allies to massacre hundreds of Palestinians in Sabra and Shatila refugee camps in Beirut. It also forced the Palestinian Liberation Organisation to shift its headquarters from Beirut to Tunisia.

Israel performed airstrikes on Lebanon in 2006. Photo: AP via The Conversation / Lefteris Pitarakis

Israel then carved out a security zone to the north of its border but faced stiff resistance from Hezbollah. As Israeli casualties mounted, the then-prime minister Ehud Barak made a unilateral withdrawal in 2000.

The pullout amplified Hezbollah's popularity and strength as a formidable political and paramilitary force against Israel and its allies.