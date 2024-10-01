Six Citizens Of Afghanistan Killed In Iran Floods

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society in Kerman stated on Monday that following floods in southern Kerman, 15 people are missing, and the bodies of seven have been found. Among the victims, one is Iranian, and six are Afghans.

Reza Fallah, the head of the Kerman Red Crescent, mentioned that 40 rescue workers have reached the flood-affected areas, and the search for the missing individuals continues.

The deputy head of the Kerman Red Crescent confirmed that, so far, seven bodies have been recovered, six of whom are Afghan nationals.

Seven other missing individuals have yet to be found, and ten rescue teams are actively searching for them in the affected areas.

The flood has exacerbated the plight of Afghan refugees, who, already facing challenges in Iran, are now dealing with the aftermath of this natural disaster.

The Iranian government has stated that rescue efforts will continue until all missing individuals are located, with Afghan nationals constituting the majority of the victims found so far.

This tragic incident highlights the vulnerability of Afghan refugees in Iran, many of whom live in areas prone to natural disasters, further compounding their difficult living conditions.

The floods have brought attention to the broader challenges faced by Afghan refugees in Iran, as they cope with both a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and harsh living conditions in host countries.

The plight of Afghan refugees in Iran is further complicated by ongoing forced deportations despite the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Many refugees face the risk of being sent back to a country ravaged by conflict, poverty, and insecurity, where they have little hope of survival.

The international community must urgently address the refugee crisis and pressure host countries like Iran to halt forced deportations, ensuring refugees have access to essential services and protection amid this growing humanitarian disaster.

