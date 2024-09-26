(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The USS Preble, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, departed San Diego on September 22, 2024, bound for Yokosuka, Japan. This deployment marks a crucial step in the US Navy's Project 33, aimed at confronting Chin by 2027.



The Preble stands out among the 73 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers as the only one equipped with the HELIOS system. This 60-kilowatt High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance System can intercept drones and missiles.



Replacing the USS Benfold at Yokosuka naval base, south of Tokyo, the Preble's arrival strengthens America's commitment to defend Japan. The US Navy emphasizes this move's importance in upholding strategic interests in the region.



Admiral Lisa Franchetti's Navigation Plan 2024 underscores the urgency of this deployment. The plan identifies China as the primary threat, highlighting the need for readiness by 2027.







The US Navy recognizes that China's threat extends beyond fleet size. They point to China's multi-domain capabilities, including the PLA Navy, Rocket Force, Aerospace Force, Air Force, and Cyberspace Force.



China's defense industrial base operates on a wartime footing, boasting the world's largest shipbuilding capacity. This rapid expansion poses a significant challenge to US naval supremacy in the Pacific.



The HELIOS system offers several advantages, including a large magazine and low cost per kill. Its speed-of-light delivery and precise response provide an additional layer of fleet protection.

During its Pacific crossing, the Preble will conduct tests of its HELIOS system. This real-world validation will demonstrate the advanced weapon's capabilities in operational conditions.



The US Navy aims to deliver integrated, all-domain sea control as part of a comprehensive warfighting ecosystem. The Preble's deployment represents a crucial step in this strategy.



As tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific, the Preble's forward deployment serves as a show of force. It demonstrates the US commitment to its allies and interests in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

