Lisa Anderson, Supply Chain Expert Warns Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Supply Chains

President of LMA Consulting Group Inc ., highlights the urgent need for companies to address vulnerabilities in their chains as global instability continues to escalate. The recent in the Middle East, where hundreds of pagers used by Iran-backed Hezbollah exploded in Lebanon and Syria, have underscored the extreme risks present in global supply chains. These attacks are part of a broader series of disruptions occurring worldwide, according to reports.

"As we've seen with the recent incidents in the Middle East, global supply chains are more vulnerable than ever," says Ms. Anderson. "Interdiction operations-where goods are intercepted and tampered with-are becoming increasingly common, posing significant risks to businesses across industries. It is crucial for companies to shift from reactive to proactive strategies to protect their supply chains from these emerging threats."

Ms. Anderson emphasizes the importance of businesses conducting immediate assessments of their supply chains to identify vulnerabilities, particularly in relation to suppliers located in politically unstable regions. Companies must also secure backup sources of supply and pursue strategies such as friendshoring and reshoring to mitigate risks. "We cannot ignore the potential for cyberattacks and further supply chain disruptions, particularly from China and other geopolitical players," adds Ms. Anderson. "Companies need to be agile, diversify their supply sources and establish strategic alliances to ensure resilience."

To help businesses navigate these challenges, LMA Consulting Group advises companies to implement short-term strategies that address vulnerabilities head-on. These include sourcing new suppliers in friendly regions, securing backup supply chains and formalizing strategic partnerships. Long-term solutions such as reshoring and expanding manufacturing capacity are also key to strengthening supply chains.

Additionally, Ms. Anderson stresses the importance of rolling out a Sales, Inventory and Operations Planning (SIOP) process to proactively navigate changing conditions. As highlighted in her acclaimed SIOP ebook , the process enables businesses to better predict demand, secure critical supplies and mitigate disruptions.

"As we discuss in our recently published special report, FutureScape: Crafting Tomorrow's Supply Chain Today , businesses must prepare for heightened risks. Forward-thinking companies that take proactive steps to fortify their supply chains will be the ones that thrive in this volatile environment," she says.

About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD

Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation.

A recognized supply chain thought leader, Ms. Anderson has been named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer, a Top 16 ERP Expert to Follow, among the Top 10 Women in Supply Chain, in the top 55 Supply Chain & Logistics Experts and a woman leader in Supply Chain.

She is the author of "I've Been Thinking," a primer that offers strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. She is an expert on the SIOP process and has published an ebook. SIOP: Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth . Ms. Anderson was most recently interviewed by Bloomberg, Inc. Magazine, the LA Times, PBS and the BBC. For information about the Supply Chain and to sign up for the LMA Newsletter, LMA Consulting Group .













Media Contact:

Kathleen McEntee,

Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd.,

760-262-4080

[email protected]

SOURCE LMA Consulting Group Inc.

