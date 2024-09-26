Green Building Materials Market To Reach USD 962 Billion By 2033, Driven By Sustainable Construction Practices | FMI Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Green Building Materials is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2033, driven by sustainability trends and regulatory support. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the high demand for framing, roofing, insulation, and various other applications in the residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Materials Market , valued at USD 334 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 962 billion by 2033, registering a remarkable CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. As governments and consumers emphasize eco-friendly construction solutions, the demand for green building materials has surged across key regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The adoption of these materials aligns with global initiatives to reduce carbon footprints, meet energy efficiency standards, and adhere to building regulations that promote sustainability.

Key materials driving this market include recycled content products, bamboo, straw bales, and sustainable timber, which are increasingly used in both residential and commercial projects. Innovative building practices like energy-efficient windows, cool roofs, and insulated concrete forms have further propelled the usage of eco-friendly materials. As environmental consciousness grows, corporations and developers are expected to integrate more green materials into their construction processes. The regulatory framework supporting green building initiatives also fuels this market. Countries worldwide are enforcing stricter building codes that mandate energy efficiency and the use of environmentally friendly materials. This push is particularly strong in urban development projects, where sustainability plays a critical role in infrastructure planning. Analysts project that this trend will only accelerate, as more governments offer incentives for green construction, and consumers continue to prioritize eco-friendly options in home construction and renovation projects. "The green building materials market is positioned for exponential growth over the next decade, driven by a convergence of consumer demand, environmental regulations, and industry innovation. This market represents a pivotal shift towards sustainable construction practices, underscored by advancements in material science and a strong push from governments for energy efficiency," - says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)



Drivers and Opportunities:

Regulatory Mandates : Governments worldwide are implementing stringent building codes that promote energy efficiency and sustainable materials in construction projects. This regulatory support is one of the primary drivers for the green building materials market.

Consumer Demand for Sustainable Living : Growing environmental awareness and consumer preference for eco-friendly housing solutions are creating significant opportunities for market expansion. The use of sustainable materials is becoming a crucial aspect of modern housing developments.

Cost Savings in Operations : Energy-efficient building materials help reduce operational costs, such as heating and cooling expenses, driving their adoption across the commercial and residential sectors. Technological Advancements : Innovations in material science, such as the development of self-healing concrete and energy-harnessing materials, offer lucrative opportunities for the market's growth. Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global Green Building Materials Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The market size is projected to increase from USD 333 billion in 2023 to USD 962 billion in 2033.

North America and Europe are the leading regions, driven by stringent environmental regulations and high consumer awareness. Sustainable insulation, roofing, and framing materials are gaining significant traction in the industry. To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit! Component Insights: Green building materials comprise a wide variety of products that contribute to sustainability and energy efficiency. The key components include:

Insulation Materials : Products like wool, cotton, and cellulose are widely used for insulation, contributing to significant energy savings in buildings.

Roofing Systems : Cool roofs and green roofs help to reduce heat absorption and energy consumption, making them popular in urban construction.

Wall Materials : Eco-friendly wall materials, including low VOC paints and sustainably sourced timber, are preferred for green buildings. Flooring : Materials like bamboo, reclaimed wood, and natural linoleum are increasingly adopted for their sustainable attributes. Who is the biggest vendor of Green Building Materials in the world? The global market for green building materials is led by BASF SE , a chemical giant that offers a comprehensive range of eco-friendly construction solutions, including insulation materials, energy-efficient roofing systems, and sustainable wall systems. BASF's commitment to innovation and sustainability positions them as the largest player in the global green building materials market. Green Building Materials Market: Report Scope

Category Details Market Size (2023) USD 333 Billion Market Size (2033) USD 962 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2033) 11.2 Major Regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Leading Player BASF SE Key Segments Insulation, Roofing, Walls, Flooring

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:



Growing Environmental Awareness : The increasing global focus on reducing carbon footprints is a major factor propelling the demand for green building materials .

Government Incentives : Several governments are offering tax benefits and subsidies for using sustainable materials in construction projects, providing a boost to market growth.

Innovative Building Technologies : The introduction of new building technologies, such as prefabricated eco-friendly homes and smart building systems , is driving the adoption of green materials. Cost Efficiency : The long-term savings associated with reduced energy consumption in green buildings provide a strong financial incentive for builders and developers to adopt sustainable materials.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:



Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

RedBuilt

IsoHemp

Binderholz GmbH

Interface Inc.

Novagard Solutions

Kingspan Group

Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

Sika AG

Owens Corning Bauder GmbH



These companies are investing in research and development to innovate and offer sustainable building solutions, capitalizing on the growing market demand.

Growth Drivers:



Increasing Green Certifications : Programs such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) are promoting the use of sustainable materials, driving market growth.

Rapid Urbanization : With urban populations expanding, there is a growing need for sustainable construction to minimize environmental impacts. Corporate Sustainability Initiatives : Companies worldwide are prioritizing sustainability in their building projects to align with environmental standards and meet consumer expectations.



Market Segmentation

By Type:



Structural

Interior

Exterior Others

By Application:



Framing

Insulation

Roofing Interior & Exterior Finishing

By End User:



Residential

Commercial offices & Buildings Institutions



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe The Middle East and Africa



Buy Now:

German Translation:

Der Markt für grüne Baumaterialien, der im Jahr 2023 auf 334 Mrd. USD geschätzt wird, wird bis 2033 voraussichtlich 962 Mrd. USD erreichen, was einer bemerkenswerten CAGR von 11,2 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Da Regierungen und Verbraucher Wert auf umweltfreundliche Baulösungen legen, ist die Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Baumaterialien in wichtigen Regionen, darunter Nordamerika, Europa und der asiatisch-pazifische Raum, stark gestiegen. Die Einführung dieser Materialien steht im Einklang mit globalen Initiativen zur Reduzierung des CO2-Fußabdrucks, zur Einhaltung von Energieeffizienzstandards und zur Einhaltung von Bauvorschriften, die die Nachhaltigkeit fördern.

Zu den wichtigsten Materialien, die diesen Markt antreiben, gehören Produkte mit recyceltem Inhalt, Bambus, Strohballen und nachhaltiges Holz, das zunehmend sowohl in Wohn- als auch in Gewerbeprojekten verwendet wird. Innovative Baupraktiken wie energieeffiziente Fenster, kühle Dächer und isolierte Betonformen haben die Verwendung umweltfreundlicher Materialien weiter vorangetrieben. Mit wachsendem Umweltbewusstsein wird von Unternehmen und Entwicklern erwartet, dass sie mehr grüne Materialien in ihre Bauprozesse integrieren.

Der regulatorische Rahmen, der Initiativen für umweltfreundliches Bauen unterstützt, befeuert diesen Markt ebenfalls. Länder auf der ganzen Welt setzen strengere Bauvorschriften durch, die Energieeffizienz und die Verwendung umweltfreundlicher Materialien vorschreiben. Besonders ausgeprägt ist dieser Vorstoß bei Stadtentwicklungsprojekten, bei denen Nachhaltigkeit eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Infrastrukturplanung spielt.

Analysten gehen davon aus, dass sich dieser Trend nur noch beschleunigen wird, da immer mehr Regierungen Anreize für umweltfreundliches Bauen bieten und die Verbraucher weiterhin umweltfreundliche Optionen beim Bau und bei Renovierungsprojekten bevorzugen.

"Der Markt für grüne Baustoffe ist für ein exponentielles Wachstum in den nächsten zehn Jahren positioniert, angetrieben durch eine Konvergenz von Verbrauchernachfrage, Umweltvorschriften und Brancheninnovationen. Dieser Markt stellt einen entscheidenden Wandel hin zu nachhaltigen Baupraktiken dar, der durch Fortschritte in der Materialwissenschaft und einen starken Vorstoß der Regierungen zur Energieeffizienz unterstrichen wird", sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI)

Treiber und Chancen:

Regulatorische Mandate : Regierungen auf der ganzen Welt setzen strenge Bauvorschriften um, die Energieeffizienz und nachhaltige Materialien bei Bauprojekten fördern. Diese regulatorische Unterstützung ist einer der Haupttreiber für den Markt für grüne Baumaterialien.

Verbrauchernachfrage nach nachhaltigem Leben : Das wachsende Umweltbewusstsein und die Präferenz der Verbraucher für umweltfreundliche Wohnlösungen schaffen erhebliche Möglichkeiten für die Marktexpansion. Die Verwendung nachhaltiger Materialien wird zu einem entscheidenden Aspekt moderner Wohnsiedlungen.

Kosteneinsparungen im Betrieb : Energieeffiziente Baumaterialien tragen dazu bei, Betriebskosten wie Heiz- und Kühlkosten zu senken, und treiben deren Einführung im gewerblichen und privaten Sektor voran.

Technologische Fortschritte : Innovationen in der Materialwissenschaft, wie die Entwicklung von selbstheilendem Beton und energienutzenden Materialien, bieten lukrative Möglichkeiten für das Wachstum des Marktes.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie:



Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für grüne Baustoffe von 2023 bis 2033 mit einer CAGR von 11,2 % wachsen wird.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass die Marktgröße von 333 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2023 auf 962 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2033 steigen wird.

Nordamerika und Europa sind die führenden Regionen, angetrieben von strengen Umweltvorschriften und einem hohen Verbraucherbewusstsein. Nachhaltige Dämm-, Dach- und Rahmenmaterialien gewinnen in der Branche immer mehr an Bedeutung.

Einblicke in die Komponenten:

Grüne Baustoffe umfassen eine Vielzahl von Produkten, die zu Nachhaltigkeit und Energieeffizienz beitragen. Zu den wichtigsten Komponenten gehören:



Dämmstoffe : Produkte wie Wolle, Baumwolle und Zellulose werden häufig zur Isolierung verwendet und tragen zu erheblichen Energieeinsparungen in Gebäuden bei.

Dachsysteme : Kühldächer und Gründächer tragen dazu bei, die Wärmeaufnahme und den Energieverbrauch zu reduzieren, was sie im Städtebau beliebt macht.

Wandmaterialien : Umweltfreundliche Wandmaterialien, einschließlich Farben mit niedrigem VOC-Gehalt und nachhaltig gewonnenes Holz, werden für grüne Gebäude bevorzugt. Bodenbeläge : Materialien wie Bambus, Altholz und natürliches Linoleum werden zunehmend aufgrund ihrer nachhaltigen Eigenschaften eingesetzt.

Wer ist der größte Anbieter von grünen Baustoffen in der Welt?

Der globale Markt für umweltfreundliche Baumaterialien wird von der BASF SE angeführt , einem Chemieriesen, der ein umfassendes Sortiment an umweltfreundlichen Baulösungen anbietet, darunter Dämmstoffe, energieeffiziente Dacheindeckungssysteme und nachhaltige Wandsysteme. Das Engagement der BASF für Innovation und Nachhaltigkeit positioniert sie zum größten Akteur auf dem globalen Markt für grüne Baustoffe.

Die wichtigsten Determinanten des Marktes für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen:





Wachsendes Umweltbewusstsein : Der zunehmende globale Fokus auf die Reduzierung des CO2-Fußabdrucks ist ein wichtiger Faktor, der die Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Baumaterialien antreibt.

Staatliche Anreize : Mehrere Regierungen bieten Steuervorteile und Subventionen für die Verwendung nachhaltiger Materialien in Bauprojekten an, um das Marktwachstum anzukurbeln.

Innovative Gebäudetechnologien : Die Einführung neuer Bautechnologien, wie z. B. umweltfreundliche Fertighäuser und intelligente Gebäudesysteme, treibt die Einführung umweltfreundlicher Materialien voran. Kosteneffizienz : Die langfristigen Einsparungen, die mit einem reduzierten Energieverbrauch in umweltfreundlichen Gebäuden verbunden sind, bieten Bauherren und Entwicklern einen starken finanziellen Anreiz, nachhaltige Materialien einzusetzen.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in den Marktanteil:

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

RedBuilt

IsoHanf

Binderholz GmbH

Schnittstelle Inc.

Novagard Lösungen

Kingspan Gruppe

Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

Sika AG

Owens Corning

Bauder GmbH

Diese Unternehmen investieren in Forschung und Entwicklung, um innovativ zu sein und nachhaltige Baulösungen anzubieten und von der wachsenden Marktnachfrage zu profitieren.

Wachstumstreiber:

Zunehmende grüne Zertifizierungen : Programme wie LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) und BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) fördern die Verwendung nachhaltiger Materialien und treiben das Marktwachstum voran.

Schnelle Urbanisierung : Mit dem Wachstum der Stadtbevölkerung besteht ein wachsender Bedarf an nachhaltigem Bauen, um die Umweltauswirkungen zu minimieren.

Unternehmerische Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen : Unternehmen auf der ganzen Welt legen bei ihren Bauprojekten Wert auf Nachhaltigkeit, um Umweltstandards einzuhalten und die Erwartungen der Verbraucher zu erfüllen.

Marktaufteilung

Nach Typ:



Strukturell

Inneres

Äußeres Andere

Nach Anwendung:



Rahmung

Isolierung

Dachdeckung Innen- und Außenausbau

Nach Endbenutzer:



Wohn

Gewerbliche Büros & Gebäude Anstalten



Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Asien-Pazifik

Europa Naher Osten und Afrika



Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

