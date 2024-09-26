America transfers additional troops amid Israeli attacks on Lebanon

(MENAFN) The United States is deploying a limited number of additional to the Middle East following Israel's extensive military operation against Lebanon, as confirmed by Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder. Although the specifics regarding the troop count and mission remain undisclosed for security reasons, Ryder emphasized that the decision was made due to heightened tensions in the region.



Currently, approximately 40,000 US troops are stationed in the Middle East, supported by naval assets such as the USS Harry S. Truman and USS Abraham Lincoln. These forces are strategically positioned to respond to potential threats against Israel and American interests.



The recent escalation follows a series of violent events, including the devastating explosion of communication devices used by Hezbollah, which resulted in at least 37 fatalities and around 3,000 injuries, including many children. Israel's airstrikes on Beirut targeted senior Hezbollah figures, further intensifying the conflict. In retaliation, Hezbollah launched multiple rocket attacks against Israel and declared an “open-ended battle of reckoning.”



On Monday, Israel initiated a large-scale military campaign against Hezbollah, named “Northern Arrows,” claiming to have struck around 1,600 targets associated with the group in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. The situation remains fluid, with potential implications for regional stability as the United States enhances its military posture in the face of escalating hostilities.

