'It’S Been A Hell Of A Comeback': Marsh On Pant's International Return

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh spoke highly of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's return to international after a tragic car accident. Pant completed his comeback for India with his Test return against Bangladesh in Chennai.

Pant, who played his first Test after more than 21 months, smashed a record-equalling sixth century to level MS Dhoni's feat in red-ball cricket. Earlier, Pant made his white-ball return in the T20 and ODI return in the series against Sri Lanka last month.

Pant's return to full action will raise alarm bells in the Australian camp as they gear up for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series starting on November 22.

"He's a ripping bloke. I wish he was Australian. He's obviously been through a lot over the last few years, and it's been a hell of a comeback. He's a positive guy, still really young, and he loves winning. He's highly competitive for someone who has the persona of being relaxed and always laughing and smiling. He's got that big smile," Marsh said on Star Sports while expressing his admiration for Pant.

Travis Head also spoke highly of Pant, stating, "The Indian cricketer I believe is most Australian would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he goes about his aggressive nature and his work ethic would make him very enjoyable to play with."

The upcoming five-match Test series will see India and Australia play in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney from November 22 to January 7, 2025.

India were able to retain the title in the last four successive BGT, which includes their famous series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21, where Pant played a remarkable knock of 89 not out in Gabba and snatched the victory in style to end Australia's 32-year undefeated run at their fortress.