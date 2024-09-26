Canadian FM: We Will Not Rest Until Justice And Freedom For Afghan Women Are Achieved

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Canada's Foreign Minister, Mélanie Joly, highlighted her country's recent actions alongside the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia in advocating for women's rights in Afghanistan, stating that they will not rest until justice is achieved and Afghan women gain their freedom.

Joly emphasized Canada's firm and unwavering support for Afghan women and girls.

Canadian Foreign Mélanie Joly stated that Afghan women and girls have been silenced and forced into submission and that international law is being continuously violated.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Germany, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands issued a strong statement condemning the systematic and gross human rights violations in Afghanistan, particularly the gender-based discrimination against women. They warned the Taliban of potential legal action.

The joint statement, published in New York, noted that the Taliban's decrees have systematically erased Afghan women and girls from public life.

The ministers further warned that the Taliban must be held accountable for their gross and systematic human rights violations and failure to adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations.

Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, Afghan women have been stripped of their basic rights, including education and employment. Women have been banned from attending universities and working for NGOs, leading to widespread suffering.

Despite international pressure, the plight of Afghan women remains dire, with many facing forced isolation, economic hardship, and a future without opportunities. The global community continues to call for urgent action to restore their fundamental freedoms.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram