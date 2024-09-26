Fostering Peace: More Than Just Absence Of Violence

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peace is not merely the absence of violence; it encompasses much more-educational, political, social, economic, and religious freedom, and the right to express one's opinions. Where there is peace, there is progress and prosperity. The significance of peace can be understood by reflecting on the fact that Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) prayed for the security of the city of Mecca first, as mentioned in Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 126.

Every year, on September 21, the world observes the International Day of Peace. After the devastation of World War II, the United Nations was established in 1945 with the primary aim of ending wars and creating a peaceful environment for future generations. The resolution to celebrate the International Day of Peace was presented in the United Nations General Assembly in 1981, and the day was first observed in 1982.

While the United Nations has made undeniable efforts toward development and addressing global challenges, recent conflicts raise questions about its peacekeeping efficacy. The organization has struggled to maintain peace on an international scale, as seen in ongoing conflicts worldwide.

Today, more than ever, the world is in dire need of peace. From Palestine to Kashmir, Burma to Iraq, Afghanistan to Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan, Bosnia, Rohingya, and Ukraine, countless regions suffer from human rights violations and state oppression. The continued violence in the Middle East, particularly in Palestine, is a clear indication of the United Nations' failure in this regard. The toll of war is most tragically felt by the elderly, the youth, and most devastatingly, innocent children.

In the 1960s, Pakistan became a formal part of the UN's peacekeeping mission. Yet, within Pakistan itself, regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the tribal districts, are still yearning for peace. Over the past four to five decades, countless innocent lives have been lost, and millions have been displaced from their homes. These tribal districts have faced unrest for over two decades, with the people's primary demand being the restoration of peace. Their plea is simple-they need quality education and a secure future for their children.

In recent years, peace protests have been held in various districts, where the people of the tribal regions voiced their demands for peace. They have made it clear that they cannot bear the thought of being displaced again, as the losses-both personal and financial-suffered in previous conflicts still haunt them today.

A recent peace protest was held in Bajaur district following a series of violent incidents. Political leaders, religious scholars, students, professionals from various sectors, and even police officers participated in the rally. Their unified demand was clear: they want peace, and they are no longer willing to sacrifice more lives.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the International Day of Peace, and the theme for 2023 is“Promoting a Culture of Peace.” The idea behind this theme is to foster peace through collective effort and unity. According to the United Nations, a "culture of peace" refers to a set of values, attitudes, and behaviors that reject violence and aim to resolve conflicts by addressing their root causes through dialogue and negotiation.



