Lakeside Workspace By Hamidreza Khademi And Mina G. Jahromi Wins Bronze In A' Architecture Awards

Hamidreza Khademi and Mina G. Jahromi's Lakeside Workspace recognized for exceptional design in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Hamidreza Khademi and Mina G. Jahromi 's "Lakeside Workspace" as the Bronze winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation showcased in the Lakeside Workspace project. The A' Architecture Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in architectural design, and this award positions Lakeside Workspace among the finest examples of contemporary architecture worldwide.The Lakeside Workspace design aligns with current trends in the Architecture industry, emphasizing the importance of integrating natural elements and promoting employee well-being. By seamlessly blending the office building with its stunning lakeside setting, the design demonstrates how architecture can enhance productivity and create a harmonious relationship between the built environment and nature. This innovative approach serves as an inspiration for architects and designers seeking to create functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces that prioritize the well-being of occupants while minimizing environmental impact.The Lakeside Workspace stands out for its thoughtful integration of the pre-existing southern building, creating a cohesive union between old and new elements. The design incorporates green roof spaces on the third and fourth floors, providing an idyllic outdoor retreat for employees. The minimalist material palette, comprising concrete, glass, and wood, contributes to the contemporary and sleek aesthetic while addressing the region's diverse climatic challenges. The strategic use of vertical louvers on the facade ensures optimal sunlight control and energy efficiency, further enhancing the building's functionality and sustainability.This recognition from the A' Architecture Awards serves as a testament to Hamidreza Khademi and Mina G. Jahromi's commitment to excellence in architectural design. The award not only validates the quality and innovation of the Lakeside Workspace but also inspires the team to continue pushing the boundaries of architecture, exploring new ways to create spaces that harmoniously blend with their natural surroundings. This achievement is expected to influence future projects and directions within the firm, fostering a culture of creativity and innovation that will undoubtedly shape the future of architecture.Project MembersThe Lakeside Workspace was designed by a talented team led by Hamidreza Khademi, a construction project manager, BIM manager, and project architect, and Mina Ghanaatian Jahromi. Saeid GhanaatianJahromi also contributed to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about the Lakeside Workspace and its designers at:About Hamidreza Khademi and Mina G. JahromiHamidreza Khademi is a construction project manager, BIM manager, and project architect with international experience across Italy, Germany, Canada, and the United States. He holds a master's degree in architecture and specializes in optimizing workflows and integrating cutting-edge BIM solutions. Mina G. Jahromi, based in the United States, collaborates with Khademi to create exceptional architectural designs that have been recognized with awards for their innovation and functionality.About ReMiArchitectsReMiArchitects is a visionary architecture firm dedicated to transforming spaces into timeless expressions of art and functionality. With a commitment to innovative design, sustainability, and client satisfaction, the firm blends creativity with technical expertise to deliver bespoke architectural solutions. ReMiArchitects' portfolio showcases a diverse range of projects that consistently push the boundaries of architectural design while prioritizing the well-being of occupants and the environment.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and economic viability. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional architectural projects from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. With a mission to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world through the power of good design. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from all countries and industries, with winners selected by a world-class jury of experts. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

