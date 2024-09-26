Tawam Hospital Achieves Breakthrough In Kidney Stone Treatment With Thulium Superpulsed Laser Technology

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This is revolutionising kidney stone treatment, doubling the speed and enhancing safety and effectiveness over traditional methods

Al Ain, UAE. 26 September 2024 – Tawam Hospital's Department of Urology is at the forefront of medical innovation with the introduction of the Thulium SuperPulsed Laser System to treat a 68-year-old patient with recurrent kidney stones. After years of painful episodes and undergoing various treatments, the patient experienced significant relief through this cutting-edge technology.

The Thulium SuperPulsed Laser System is redefining the management of kidney stones by offering a procedure that is twice as fast as traditional methods. Its ability to provide quicker, safer, and more effective treatment marks a significant advancement in patient care.

This technological breakthrough underscores Tawam Hospital's commitment to excellence. As part of SEHA network and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, Tawam Hospital provides comprehensive care for a wide range of urologic conditions. The hospital's multidisciplinary team is dedicated to the latest in diagnostics, prevention, and screening for the urinary tract, kidneys, bladder, and more.

Dr Muwafaq Salman, Consultant Urologist at Tawam Hospital, said, 'This case highlights the groundbreaking effects of the Thulium SuperPulsed Laser System. It allowed us to treat the patient's kidney stones efficiently and accurately in just one session, eliminating the necessity for further interventions. This technology truly transforms urological practices, and witnessing such effective results is immensely fulfilling.'

The patient said, 'Dealing with kidney stones had a significant impact on my life, but this treatment marked a turning point. Not only was it effective, but the recovery was smoother than expected. I'm now free from kidney stones and deeply grateful for the outstanding care I received.'

Tawam Hospital is dedicated to providing top-tier healthcare, driven by ongoing innovation and the integration of advanced technologies. This success story exemplifies PureHealth's commitment to enhancing patient care and making a positive impact on the community.