Innotrans 2024: HIMA Presents Smart Solutions For The Digital Railway

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, 26 September, 2024

At InnoTrans, HIMA Group will demonstrate how digital solutions make the railway sector safer and more efficient. The Independent Open HIMA Safety and comprehensive portfolio of safety solutions are tailored to light, urban, and high-speed rail requirements. Visitors can explore how these solutions can help operators and system integrators to enter the digital age of rail smoothly by reaching the highest safety and security standards, gaining flexibility and long-term benefits, and reducing life cycle costs.



'At this year's InnoTrans, we are presenting various new products and solutions with added value for our customers by enabling maximum flexibility, integration and cost efficiency,' says Jörg de la Motte, CEO of the HIMA Group.

HIMA will also launch its RaSTA implementation and demonstrate how it has been integrated into the Open Safety Platform. This provides a highly efficient COTS approach for SIL 4 solutions in railway automation. In addition, the company will showcase solutions that go beyond safety and cover aspects such as Rail Electrification, Mobile Solutions, and Secure Ecosystems to ensure that the digital transformation takes place without compromising on safety.

Chris Elliott, Global Head of Rail comments: 'At InnoTrans, we are presenting holistic solutions based on our Independent Open Safety Platform, which avoids being tied to proprietary systems.'

The technologies will be presented in show cases under the motto #safetygoesdigital, providing an in-depth insight into the latest technologies and innovations that are shaping the future of rail transport.

Independent Open HIMA Safety Platform

Proprietary solutions not only lead to dependencies, but can also drive up costs. HIMA is taking a different approach with the Independent Open Safety Platform. For example, the company is integrating the RaSTA protocol (Rail Safe Transport Application) into its safety solutions to enable a future-proof EULYNX implementation. This technology makes it possible to integrate the Standard Communication Interface (SCI) into the application programme of HIMA safety controllers independently of the EULYNX baseline used - creating flexibility for railway operators.

Railway Electrification

The safe and fast control of electrical circuits is a fundamental task in the railway industry. However, the effort involved is often very high. With the acquisition of Sella Controls, HIMA has further strengthened its portfolio, particularly in the field of railway electrification. The innovative solutions enable the control and safety-critical shutdown of the traction power supply and thus ensure the efficient and safe operation of energy management systems. At InnoTrans, the company will be showcasing solutions for traction power control, such as

'Conventional operational control' and 'Safety-critical shutdown' which will be illustrated using practical examples. Both solutions utilise TrackLink® SCADA and help avoid operational failures and ensure the energy infrastructure remains robust even under demanding conditions.

Rail Control System

HIMA's Rail Control Solutions provide intelligent automation for critical railway infrastructure such as interlockings, level crossings, and depots. These systems are designed to ensure safe control and optimised operation, reduce human error and increase the system's overall efficiency. By using state-of-the-art automation technology, the safety experts help railway operators meet the challenges of a digital world while maintaining the highest safety standards. At InnoTrans the electronic interlocking solution based on the HIMA Open Safety Platform will be demonstrated. Using a practical example with the depot simulator system, visitors can experience a SIL 4 interlocking system of a fully controlled and signalled depot.

Mobile Solutions for Safety on the Road

The company's mobile solutions guarantee the safety and functionality of onboard applications and ensure that railway vehicles can be operated safely in different environments. For example, the functionality of the TrackLink 3 solution suite will be demonstrated, which ensures reliability and efficiency for many onboard applications and makes rail transport safer for operators and passengers. HIMA's TrackLink Overspeed Prevention System is a world innovation delivering the first and only SIL 2-certified overspeed prevention system for tramways.

Safe and Secure

Digitalisation brings with it new challenges, particularly in the area of cyber security. HIMA's partnership with genua, a renowned market leader in IT security, addresses the growing concerns about cyber security in railway operations. The collaboration creates a secure ecosystem that guarantees maximum security for railway operators: safety and security are managed independently but in parallel, ensuring robust protection against potential cyber threats while maintaining operational integrity. At InnoTrans, it will be demonstrated how remote maintenance access can be efficiently secured in different environments.

Safe HMI

One of the product innovations that HIMA will be showcasing at InnoTrans 2024 is a new safe HMI (SIL 3). HIMA is thus eliminating the disadvantages of conventional, hard-wired panels: they are inflexible, complex to set up and difficult to maintain. Based on proven HIMA technology, standard protocols and DEUTA hardware, HIMA provides a safe display solution that shows the operator critical SIL 3-rated information that would normally require a hardwired panel. In addition, the HMI offers a touch function (SIL 2). This enables, among other things, the safe display of an overhead line shutdown/earthing with an indication of the active and safe (earthed) status as well as the activation or deactivation of the overhead line via the HMI. The corresponding alarm function of such a system is also displayed.

'Our global rail team is looking forward to present at InnoTrans how we can support our customers in digitalization by reaching the highest safety and security standards and creating sustainable solutions,' explains Jörg de la Motte.

HIMA Group at InnoTrans Berlin: 24 - 27 September 2024, Hall 27, Stand 540