(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 17th International Festival“Salt of the Earth” concluded in Samara, bringing together film representatives from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, and other countries. The TV BRICS International served as the international media partner for the event.

From September 16 to 20, the festival showcased works from BRICS+ countries, including:



“The Trombonists” (Argentina)

“Between Worlds – The Life and Work of Elena Antipova” (Brazil)

“The Story of Hope” (UAE)

“In Return, Just a Book” (India) “Noqte” (Iran)

The award ceremony for the festival's winners took place on September 19 at the Centre of Russian Cinematography,“Khudozhestvenny”. Laureates received prizes and diplomas for the best films in each of the five categories, along with an award for the best cinematography and the Grand Prix of the festival.

A literary competition for schoolchildren and students, titled“My Homeland is Russia,” was also held. Participants wrote essays on themes related to the films presented at the festival and received awards. The best works of aspiring artists who participated in the“Draw the Cinema” competition were also recognised.

The Salt of the Earth Festival included a screening of the documentary“Dostoevsky Intercontinental” (2021), produced by the joint editorial team of TV BRICS . The film, which explores national interpretations of the Russian writer and philosopher Fyodor Dostoevsky's philosophy in India, Brazil, South Africa, China, and Russia, aims to showcase Russia's significant role in global cultural heritage.

“Dostoevsky Intercontinental is the result of cooperation with TV BRICS partners from South Africa, China, Brazil, India, and Russia,” said Ivan Zakharenko, the film's director.“It is important for us that viewers from various corners of the world become familiar with the work of this great Russian writer through the lens of not only Russian but also global culture, particularly in BRICS countries.”

Zakharenko also conducted a masterclass at the festival, discussing the network's experience in creating the project.

“It was a great pleasure for me to conduct a masterclass dedicated to documentary production,” Zakharenko said.“We discussed how to create an international project and present it to a broad audience in BRICS countries. Dostoevsky Intercontinental is the first documentary film shot in five BRICS countries, a hallmark of the joint editorial team of TV BRICS in the field of international production. I hope our work will serve as a good example for future projects of this kind.”

The International Film Festival“Salt of the Earth” has been held since 2008. It aims to preserve the spiritual and historical heritage of Russia and strengthen international cultural dialogue. The event is organised by the Samara Regional Public Fund“Volga Historical and Cultural Foundation”.