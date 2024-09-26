Hebron: Israeli Forces Storm Nearby Village, Raid Dozens Of Homes And Detain Civilians

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) HEBRON/ PNN/

The Israeli forces stormed the town of Dura, southwest of Hebron, at dawn on Thursday, raided dozens of homes, and detained a number of citizens.

WAFA correspondent indicated that the occupation forces stormed the town of Dura and a number of surrounding villages with a large number of their military vehicles, and deployed their patrols in all the town's neighborhoods, on the side and main roads, and around the homes of citizens.

These forces raided more than 40 homes in the town and in the village of Tabqa, and detained a number of citizens, after blowing up the doors of a large number of those homes, searching them and destroying their contents, in addition to assaulting citizens and their families.

The raid campaign is still ongoing.

Eyewitnesses reported that the occupation forces also raided the headquarters of the Palestinian Workers Union branch in the town, and smashed its contents, and threw the flags and pictures inside it on the street and destroyed them.

The Education Directorate in South Hebron also announced that all public and private schools and kindergartens in the town of Dura are suspended for today due to the occupation army's storming of it.