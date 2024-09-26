"AnaAkhtar" Partners with Modern Montessori School in Jordan to Launch a Groundbreaking Pilot Program with Over 500 Students

(MENAFNEditorial) Amman, Jordan, 26 September 2024: Uniting Forces for a New Era of Education, AnaAkhtar and the Modern Montessori School in Jordan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch an ambitious pilot program involving over 500 students from grades 8-11, along with their parents and counselors.



This marks the beginning of an unprecedented initiative in the region, establishing new standards for holistic education that prioritize the social, emotional, and behavioral development of students.



The MOU was signed by Ms. Eman AlOtaibi, CEO & Co-Founder of AlBadera/AnaAkhtar, and Mr. Zaid Khasawneh, Director of Modern Montessori School, in a ceremony celebrating this collaborative effort to drive positive change in education.



This pilot launch is a vital step forward in empowering students with the tools they need to succeed not only academically but also as responsible, proactive members of their communities. With the enthusiastic participation of students, support from families, and collaboration from counselors, AnaAkhtar is championing a new vision for education in the MENA region.



“Our mission is clear: to launch an SEB platform and program that not only nurtures academic achievement but also supports the social, emotional, and behavioral growth of students,” said Ms. Eman AlOtaibi. “This kickoff event is the beginning of something much bigger—a commitment to redefine what student success means in the MENA region.”



The AnaAkhtar platform, supported by the dedicated AnaAkhtar team, is designed to be user-friendly, providing personalized guidance and assistance with onboarding. The platform combines innovative features such as AI-driven emotion reflection, video modeling, and integrated measurement tools that set AnaAkhtar apart.



These features offer students a comprehensive learning experience, supported by school counselors who provide targeted feedback and guidance. Additionally, the platform fosters a strong connection with parents, ensuring they are engaged and involved in their child's growth, further enhancing the support system around each student.



Mr. Zaid Khasawneh, Director of Modern Montessori School, emphasized the school’s commitment to supporting and leading initiatives that drive positive change and well-being: “Our vision is to be pioneers in impactful education, creating opportunities that empower our students and communities.”



Ms. Nourhan Zehnie, Well-Being Director at Modern Montessori School, added: “This pilot goes beyond academics; it enhances our students' overall well-being and social-emotional growth. We are excited to be part of this pioneering project.”



The pilot serves as the foundation for future initiatives that will continue to expand and bring transformative educational experiences to more students and schools across the region.



“This is not just the start of a pilot—it’s the launch of a vision that will impact generations to come. We are thrilled to have the support of such a diverse and passionate community of students, families, and educators who believe in this positive change,” added Ms. AlOtaibi.



Ends







MENAFN26092024000070016458ID1108717331