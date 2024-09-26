(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated today in the meeting of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit with HE UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting dealt with discussing developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, ceasefire efforts, the release of prisoners and hostages, the sustainable entering of humanitarian aid to all areas of the strip without obstacles.

