Queen Rania In An Interview With ABC News, Says Israel Has Become Emboldened To Break More Legal And Moral Boundaries

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- Queen Rania Al Abdullah said that "Israel has become emboldened to break more and moral boundaries" in its war against the Gaza Strip, noting that "impunity never corrects itself."Speaking in New York on Tuesday in an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis, Her Majesty added, "What we're seeing here is beyond complacency. You know, when a red line is not really a red line, it becomes a green light. It becomes permission, and Palestinians have been paying the highest price for that "permission" to break all norms.""...This war has been unprecedented in its scale and brutality. Gaza, which is a third of the size of New York, has been hit with more explosives than Dresden, Hamburg, and London combined throughout World War II," Her Majesty pointed out."Gaza is breaking all sorts of records in all the worst ways: the highest rate of starvation... we have the highest cohort of child amputees, the highest level of civilian infrastructure destruction," Queen Rania said."... The world is operating from two different playbooks. Israeli pain is validated, whereas Palestinian pain is normalized, even justified. It sometimes seems that Israel is the exception to every rule that governs our world, and Palestinians are the exception to universal human rights," Her Majesty noted.And the reason why we have gotten to this point is because the world has failed. There has been no global response that withdrew support from Israel, or applied sanctions, or put any costs and consequences to the origin of this problem, which is the illegal occupation."Are we saying that it is okay to use starvation as a weapon of war? To target aid convoys, to target shelters that house civilians, to use collective punishment? What is this saying about our world today? If we are undermining the rule of law, then can we really hold any other country accountable for its actions?,"Her Majesty wondered.Queen Rania added, "And now what we're seeing in Lebanon is another dangerous escalation. The risk of a regional escalation is now dangerously high. Yesterday was the deadliest day, where almost 500 Lebanese have been killed. In the past year, we saw 600 being killed.""... Nobody, let me be very clear, nobody wins from such an escalation. Nobody's teaching anybody a lesson. And the only way to really bring security to the region, to the people of Israel, to Jewish people all over the world who are sometimes unfairly being held responsible for the actions of this government, is through a just and comprehensive peace (...)," Queen Rania emphasized.Her Majesty added, "... I think it is time for the global community to act, (...). And I think the expressions of concern or even calls for a ceasefire really are meaningless when you continue to provide arms that kill civilians.""The U.S. has military, economic, and diplomatic leverage that it can use with Israel, and it should start exercising that (...) because the dangers of escalation are extremely high right now," Her Majesty stressed."So again, the root cause of this conflict This conflict did not start on October 7," Queen Rania underscored."... Peace talks have failed because we use the same equation. There were never any costs or consequences to dis-incentivize the occupation, so Israel just felt emboldened to build more settlements, to grab more land. There was never any effort to uphold international law," Her Majesty underlined.