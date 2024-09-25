Jamaica: Destination Of Choice For Weddings, Says Tourism Minister Bartlett

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Garwin Davis

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica has solidified its position in the region as the destination of choice for weddings, making significant strides in the lucrative bridal market.

Speaking with JIS News on September 23, following the recent Wedding held in St James and Falmouth as part of Awareness Week activities, minister Bartlett expressed confidence in Jamaica's growing appeal as a wedding host, said that the Jamaica Board (JTB) anticipates that 2024 will mark a milestone year for the island as a premier wedding destination, with an increasing number of visitors selecting Jamaica as the ideal location to exchange vows.

Minister Bartlett also highlighted the unique allure of Jamaica, citing its“stunning natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality” as key factors driving the island's popularity among couples seeking a memorable wedding experience.

“With a strategic focus on enhancing Jamaica's wedding offerings and services, the government is committed to supporting the growth of the wedding tourism sector. By leveraging Jamaica's diverse attractions and world-class amenities, the aim is to position the island as a top choice for couples planning their dream wedding,” Bartlett added.“With 2024 projected to be Jamaica's busiest year for hosting weddings, the island is set to welcome an influx of visitors eager to celebrate their love amidst the enchanting beauty of Jamaica's landscapes and hospitality.”

The global wedding services market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 15.34 percent over the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.

In terms of revenue, the global wedding services market size was valued at nearly $179.23 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $647.39 billion by 2032.

