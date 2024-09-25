AFP: Afghan Refugees Tortured In Iranian Detention Camps

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghan migrants report being tortured by Iranian officials in detention camps and forcibly deported.

According to the Taliban, up to 3,000 people, including those born in Iran, return to Afghanistan daily, many suffering from physical abuse and mental trauma.

Every day, waves of Afghan refugees return from Iran at the Afghanistan-Iran border. Reports from refugee organizations and statements from officials indicate a growing number of deportations of Afghan migrants from Iran.

Abdul Ghani Qazizada, a Taliban official at the Islam Qala crossing, told AFP that the deportation rate of Afghan migrants from Iran has increased in the last six months.

Qazizada said that in Iran, Afghans are given one week to leave or must pay a fine of 100 million tomans (around $2,375) if they are over 18 years old.

The returning migrants are registered by the Taliban and the International Organization for Migration, with 2,000 Afghanis in aid provided to those in need of assistance.

Ramadan Azizi, 36, who returned to Afghanistan with his wife and three children, said his Iranian landlord was fined for renting him a house. Azizi, a construction worker, reported that Iranian officials threw his belongings out of the window before deporting him to a military camp.

Fazila Qadiri, a 26-year-old migrant, described her husband and other migrants being tortured with metal batons in the Karaj camp in Tehran. She said the torture lasted for a week, with no regard for gender, as both men and women were subjected to the same brutal treatment.

Fazila's husband suffered broken bones from the torture, and one Afghan migrant reportedly died from the abuse. She also said all her belongings were left behind in Iran upon deportation.

A Taliban official at the Islam Qala crossing stated that 90% of returning Afghan migrants were forcibly deported, and about 70% of them returned without any documentation.

The rising number of forced deportations and allegations of torture highlight the severe conditions faced by Afghan migrants in Iran. Many return to Afghanistan with no possessions or support, underscoring the urgent need for international attention and intervention to address these human rights violations and the growing humanitarian crisis.

