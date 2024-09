ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations Unveils Its First Bakery Café In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 25th September 2024: ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations, after making a strong mark in the food-delivery space with a popular range of Croissants and Pull-Apart Bagels, today announced the launch of its first Bakery Café at the FabIndia Experience Store in Whitefield, Bangalore. This launch marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey, from a cloud-kitchen bakery to an omni-channel brand, bringing an elevated bakery café experience to Bangaloreans.



This thoughtfully designed café brings a premium experience to Bangaloreans with a curated selection of products, including Croissants & Sandwiches, Pull-Apart Bagels & Bagel Toasties, Desserts & Pastries and Celebration Cakes, each crafted by culinary experts of ITC with top-quality ingredients and tailored to the Indian palate. These baked delicacies are served with ITC's Sunbean Gourmet Coffee, elevating the culinary experience of diners.



Shreyanka Patil, an Indian Cricketer and avid foodie graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. She expressed her delight with the association,“I am glad to be associated with a brand whose products I have tried many times and absolutely love! My favourites are Frangipane Almond Croissant, Dark Fantasy Chocofill Croissant and Trinity Ganache Pastry. I recommend everyone to definitely try these.”



Rohit Bhalla, Food-Tech Business Head at ITC Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch,“This café is more than just a new location; it represents ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations' commitment to bring the 'World of Bakery' to Indian consumers, elevating their experience of the category to global standards. Our Croissants and Pull-Apart Bagels have already garnered great popularity through the delivery channel and the launch of this café will give a fillip to our plans to bring many more exciting innovations in the bakery category. This new café is not just another addition to the city's dining scene; it is a testament to ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations' evolving vision and dedication to offering exceptional experiences to its customers and café enthusiasts across the city.”



With a seating capacity of up to 30 guests, the café promises to be the perfect destination for both intimate gatherings and larger celebrations, offering a delightful environment for customers to indulge in ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations' exclusive range of products.



Looking ahead, ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations plans to expand its bakery café presence in Bengaluru with future locations in MG Road and Jayanagar, as well as potential expansion into Chennai. These upcoming locations will continue to build on the brand's vision of elevating the bakery experience for its customers.





User :- Ravanan Raghav

Email :...