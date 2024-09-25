Mou Underscores Cooperation With IAEA To Handle Hazardous Waste

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The head of the Radiation Physics Department at the of Health, Dr. Meshari Al-Nuaimi, affirmed on Wednesday significance of the fruitful cooperation between the ministry and the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) in the realm of safe disposal of medical waste.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi was speaking to KUNA during a visit by a delegation of the Ministry of Defense to the MoH central radioactive waste disposal facility.

The delegation's visit aimed at studying the expertise gained from the technical cooperation between the ministry and the IAEA, boosting cooperation and swapping experience, he said, revealing that the ministry witnessed, over the past decade substantial and rapid expansion of the installations and wards for treating some diseases with radioactive materials.

The expansion of the sections where radioactive materials are used has resulted in hike of non-consumed and expired materials of this kind, Dr. Al-Nuaimi explained.

These wasted materials pose a hazard to humans and the environment if they are not disposed of correctly, he said, indicating that the MoH had already enacted legislations and worked out regulations for safe management of the radioactive substances.

He also indicated that the MoH measures are in harmony with the national strategy for managing waste and the environmental protection law (14/2014), as well international criteria. (end)

