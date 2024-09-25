(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global Evtol Aircraft Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 12.28 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

52.65%

during the forecast period. Demand for enhanced customer service

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing potential of Evtol in various industries

However,

high production cost of evtol aircraft

poses a challenge - Key market players include Airbus SE, ARC Aerosystems, Archer Aviation Inc, BETA Technologies Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elroy Air, Embraer SA, Joby Aviation Inc., Karem Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, Moog Inc., SkyDrive Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Urban Aeronautics, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global eVTOL aircraft market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Evtol Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 52.65% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 12279.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 37.36 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Key companies profiled Airbus SE, ARC Aerosystems, Archer Aviation Inc, BETA Technologies Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elroy Air, Embraer SA, Joby Aviation Inc., Karem Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, Moog Inc., SkyDrive Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Urban Aeronautics, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.

The eVTOL aircraft market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, including transportation, agriculture, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), search and rescue missions, and law enforcement. In transportation, eVTOL aircraft, or air taxis , offer a cost-effective and efficient alternative to terrestrial transportation, particularly in high-demand areas with limited supply. In agriculture, eVTOL aircraft can replace labor-intensive agricultural operations with advanced, quick, and error-free procedures, enabling farmers to conduct smart surveillance, selective pesticide dusting, and data collection. In EMS, eVTOL aircraft ambulances can significantly reduce response times and improve patient outcomes, especially in remote areas. In search and rescue missions, eVTOL aircraft can quickly locate people in disaster areas and provide visual assistance. Lastly, in law enforcement, eVTOL aircraft, such as drones, can enhance situational awareness and enable law enforcement agents to respond effectively to crimes or threats. Overall, the versatility and potential of eVTOL aircraft to revolutionize various industries are driving the market's growth during the forecast period.



The Evtol aircraft market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the commercial segment. Next-generation travel solutions are being developed with maximum take-off weights to cater to the urban population's transportation needs. Safety is a top priority, with multi-facet benefits including noise-free aircraft and reduced emissions. Trip timing is crucial, and these aircraft offer efficiency improvements for various sectors, including medical services , agricultural activities, rescue missions, logistics, and national security. Electronic technologies, strategic partnerships, and investments are driving the aviation sector forward. Manufacturing units are working to meet demand, but supply chain challenges, including delayed orders and raw materials, can impact production. Semi-autonomous, hybrid-electric, battery-electric, and hydrogen-electric aircraft are on the horizon, with companies like Flapper, AIR, Volare, and Eve Air Mobility leading the way. Military applications are also being explored, along with air ambulances and commercial companies using drones. Safety concerns and public acceptance are crucial, with strict regulations ensuring compliance. Motors manufacture and aircraft efficiency are key focus areas. The market is evolving rapidly, with the potential to revolutionize air mobility.



The global eVTOL aircraft market faces significant challenges due to high investments in infrastructure and research and development, as well as the lack of widespread 5G infrastructure . These challenges could potentially hinder the market's growth, as eVTOLs have the potential to revolutionize urban and regional transport with reduced travel times and improved mobility options. The increasing size of eVTOL aircraft leads to higher production and maintenance costs, making initial implementation reluctant for some industries. The research and development side of eVTOL technology is a significant expense. While some progress is being made, eVTOLs will require advanced technology that is not yet readily available. For instance, a new type of AI will be necessary for takeoff, landing, and traffic avoidance. Airspace navigation for crewless aircraft presents unique risks, and existing technologies such as GPS, LIDAR, and radar will need to be modified to meet the functional and safety standards for passenger transport. Carbon fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP) are being used in eVTOL aircraft hardware to reduce weight. However, these materials will need to be modified to meet the design and weight distribution requirements of eVTOL aircraft. The novel technology involved in eVTOL aircraft production results in considerable costs. Uber predicted that the manufacture cost for a four-seater air taxi could reach USD1.2 million in 2019. Developing the necessary infrastructure for eVTOL aircraft manufacturing would be expensive for industries trying to establish their supply chains. Traditional aerospace manufacturing methods may be too slow and costly for this type of vehicle. In summary, the high investments required for infrastructure and research and development, the lack of 5G infrastructure, and the high production and maintenance costs are significant challenges for the global eVTOL aircraft market. These factors may negatively impact the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Evtol aircraft market is experiencing significant growth as aerospace manufacturers and transportation service providers seek to address the challenges of urbanization and traffic congestion. However, this market faces hurdles such as power electronics reliability and software failures, which must be addressed to ensure safety for passengers. Regulatory bodies are working closely with infrastructure developers to establish guidelines for Urban Air Mobility (UAM), including Air Taxis and Delivery Drones. Two main segments in the Evtol market are Vectored Thrust and Multirotor. Vectored Thrust aircraft, like Joby Aviation's eVTOL, offer Faster Commutes for Corporate Workers and those suffering from Cervical Spondylosis or Cervical Injuries due to vehicle accidents. The Piloted segment, featuring Bell Helicopter's Nexus, offers a more traditional flying experience. The market also includes Semi-Autonomous and Optionally Piloted aircraft, as well as Hybrid, Fully Electric, Battery-Electric, and Electric Hydrogen propulsion types. Lift technology is a crucial factor, with Lift Plus Cruise being a popular choice. Producers like Boeing Company are investing in this sector to offer Commercially Viable solutions for Urban Air Mobility. Challenges in the Evtol market include the development of reliable power electronics, addressing safety issues, and the integration of various types of propulsion systems. Regulatory bodies and infrastructure developers must work together to establish guidelines for UAM, while aerospace manufacturers focus on creating safe, efficient, and commercially viable solutions for passengers and cargo transport.

This evtol aircraft market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Cargo 1.2 Passengers



2.1 Lift plus cruise

2.2 Multirotor 2.3 Vectored thrust



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Cargo-

The eVTOL aircraft market experienced significant growth in 2022, with cargo being the largest segment. Most eVTOL aircraft are designed for urban air mobility, medical assistance, and personal use. JumpAero's announcement of a small, one-seater eVTOL aircraft for emergency services showcases the new possibilities in this field. EVTOL aircraft offer faster response times than traditional vehicles and helicopters due to electric motors. In 2022, the Canadian Air Mobilit consortium explored the benefits of eVTOL aircraft for hospital-to-hospital transportation. Companies like Vertical Aerospace and Babcock International have collaborated to use eVTOL aircraft for aerial emergency medical services (EMS) and cargo transport. These partnerships aim to save lives and reduce environmental impact. In July 2022, Dufour Aerospace formed a company with V-Star Powered Lift Aviation to focus on eVTOL aircraft for domestic applications, including medical, commercial, and search and rescue operations. These collaborations will drive the growth of the global eVTOL aircraft market, particularly in the cargo segment, during the forecast period.

eVTOL aircraft, or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, are the next-generation travel solution for urban environments. These innovative machines offer point-to-point transportation in congested urban areas, reducing traffic and saving valuable vertical space. Passengers and cargo can be transported efficiently and quickly, making eVTOL aircraft ideal for air taxi services, emergency response, and aerial logistics. Urban populations stand to benefit significantly from eVTOL aircraft, with reduced travel times and improved access to essential services. Urban air mobility is poised to revolutionize transportation , offering multi-facet benefits for individuals, corporations, and medical services. EVTOL aircraft are designed to be safe, with a focus on maximum take-off weight, range, and trip timing. They offer a solution to cervical spondylosis and other injuries caused by long commutes and vehicle accidents. With their ability to take off and land vertically, eVTOL aircraft can access hard-to-reach areas and provide essential services in emergency situations. Cervical injuries, corporate workers, and medical services are just a few of the many sectors that stand to benefit from the commercial segment of eVTOL aircraft. As aircraft producers continue to innovate and improve upon existing designs, the future of urban transportation looks bright. Companies like Joby Aviation are leading the charge, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of eVTOL aircraft.

eVTOL aircraft, or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, are poised to revolutionize urban transportation by providing point-to-point solutions in congested urban environments. These aircraft offer benefits such as faster commutes, reduced traffic congestion, and the ability to utilize vertical space for transportation. EVTOLs can be used for passenger and cargo services, air taxi services, emergency response, and aerial logistics. EVTOLs use electric propulsion systems, including electric motors, power electronics, and batteries, to achieve lift and thrust. However, challenges such as software failures, safety issues, and noise pollution are being addressed through advancements in technology and regulatory oversight. The eVTOL market includes various segments, including vectored thrust, multirotor, lift plus cruise, piloted, autonomous, and semi-autonomous. These aircraft come in various types of propulsion, including fully electric, hybrid, electric hydrogen, and fusion type. The eVTOL market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with players including aircraft producers and transportation service providers investing in this next-generation travel solution. Regulatory bodies and infrastructure developers are also collaborating to establish the necessary infrastructure for urban air mobility. EVTOLs offer multi-facet benefits, including reducing carbon emissions, improving trip timing, and providing medical services, agricultural activities, rescue missions, logistics , and national security. However, challenges such as cervical spondylosis, vehicle accidents, and urban populations require continued focus on safety and efficiency in the development of these aircraft.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Cargo

Passengers

Technology



Lift Plus Cruise



Multirotor

Vectored Thrust

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

