I-CAR Awarded National Apprenticeship Hub Recognition To Benefit Collision Repair Industry

(the Inter-Industry on Auto Collision Repair), the leader provider of educational programming, technical information, related services, and talent crisis solutions for the automotive collision repair industry, announced today its designation as a Registered Apprenticeship Hub and recipient of an Apprenticeship Building America grant by the Department of Labor under its Investing in America initiative. This recognition includes over $7 million in funding to support and expand the use of Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAP) in high-demand fields, such as the collision repair industry.

I-CAR has been designated a Registered Apprenticeship Hub to help strengthen educational programs for collision repair centers and shrink the technician gap. Funding provided by an Apprenticeship Building America grant will create job opportunities by equipping individuals with essential skills, alleviating the labor shortage in the industry, and ultimately boosting economic health by increasing workforce efficiency and revenue.

Over the four-year grant period, I-CAR will strengthen educational programs for shops and their technicians by establishing new RAPs and engaging repair centers on their own or in collaboration with ICAR Academy Schools. This funding will help I-CAR develop an ecosystem for RAPs within the automotive collision repair industry, elevating collision repair to the level of standardization as other trades. Participating employers, known for their commitment to professional development and worker support, such as repair centers with the Gold Class designation and those utilizing I-CAR Academy, will implement these RAPs. "We are honored to receive this generous funding from the Department of Labor," said John Van Alstyne, President and CEO at I-CAR. "This investment is a pivotal step toward addressing the critical skills shortage in the collision repair industry, placing us on the same playing field as other trade industries. We are not only improving the quality and safety of auto repairs but also strengthening the overall economic health of our industry. We look forward to the positive impact this will have on technicians, repair shops, and consumers alike."

Since its inception in 1979, I-CAR has been a neutral, central resource for all segments of the collision repair industry and aims to engage its network of 14,000 repair centers, 91,300 learners, nearly 900 educational institutions, 22 insurance companies, 26 automotive manufacturers, four service providers, and 25 suppliers to implement RAPs and Pre-Apprenticeships.

The automotive collision repair industry employs thousands of skilled technicians who use advanced technology and repair techniques to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition every day. However, the industry faces significant challenges, primarily a shortage of qualified technicians. The increasing complexity of modern vehicles and declining interest in trade careers have created a substantial workforce gap, impacting repair shop efficiency and consumer safety. However, I-CAR's designation as a National Registered Apprenticeship hub is another step toward solving this challenge.

The funding provided by the Apprenticeship Building America grant will create job opportunities by equipping individuals with essential skills, alleviating the labor shortage in the industry, and ultimately boosting economic health by increasing workforce efficiency and revenue. The grant will also support ICAR in developing advanced training programs that keep pace with evolving automotive technology.

About I-CAR: Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. For more information, please visit .

