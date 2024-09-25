Tinygemsbreaks Ederra CEO Featured On Health And Wellness With KAJ Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ederra , a farm-to-body wellness brand that combines nature and cutting-edge science to create innovative, functional supplements for brain and body longevity, is featured in the latest release of the and Wellness with KAJ Podcast. Vladi Delsoglio, Founder and CEO of Ederra, joined host Khudania Ajay to discuss his and the company's backgrounds, the power of functional superfoods, sustainable wellness practices, and transparency in the supplement business. Vladi also talked about plans to expand the company's product line and sales channels, as well as how Ederra is differentiated from the competition.

“When we started, it took us a year to create the blend of EMPWR+, our first supplemental product. While studying the supplement industry, we realized that the supplement industry is poisoned by not being transparent. We decided to be the very first farm-to-body functional superfood supplement brand. Farm-to-body means that we positioned our headquarters in the middle of the two farms ... where we buy two organic ingredients: broccoli microgreens and mushrooms.... We get them from farms... process those ingredients within half an hour, and then we are super-transparent in the sense that we [declare] on our website the farms where we get our product,” said Vladi.

To listen to the podcast episode, visit



About Ederra

Ederra creates farm-to-body functional superfood supplements designed to help people live healthier, more vibrant lives. The company caters to visionaries, entrepreneurs, explorers and those who push boundaries. Ederra's products also serve our most cherished individuals - sisters, brothers, friends and mothers. Ederra tackles challenges with diverse perspectives, unified by a shared passion for nutrition, sustainability and making the world a better place. To deliver the quality supplements its customers deserve, Ederra revolutionized production through local neighbor farms. The company's dedication to freshness, quality and sustainability isn't just about being premium; it's about making a positive impact on the world. For more information, visit the company's website at



