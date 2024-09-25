Jordan Moving 'Steadily' To Achieve Economic Modernization Vision-Shehadeh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) - Jordan is moving "steadily" to achieve Economic Modernization Vision, which is primarily based on strengthening the partnership among Jordan's public and private sectors, of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh said.During his meeting alogside Minister of Investment, Mothanna Gharaibeh, on Wednesday with Jordan Businessmen Association (JBA), Shehadeh noted the Kingdom's private sector plays a "pivotal" role in implementing Jordan's reform roadmap set by the government, especially by developing "major" investment projects aimed to contribute to economic sustainability and expand the base of foreign and local investments.Shehadeh, during the meeting, which was held at the association's headquarters, noted the importance of working to attract investment and develop strategies that contribute to implement Jordan's economic reform plans, promote the Jordanian investors and enhance their role in the national economy as a tool to attract foreign businesspeople.According to a JBA statement, Shehadeh said the association "continuously" works to attract local and foreign investments and develop investor projects that contribute to achieve Jordan's economic plans.For his part, Gharaibeh said Jordan has "promising" opportunities despite regional crises, pointing to the importance of the youth's role in advancing the national economy by promoting entrepreneurship and supporting "propitious" economic sectors, primarily artificial intelligence and digital transformation sector.Gharaibeh stressed the need to enhance and attract local and foreign investment projects, in cooperation with the Jordanian private sector to achieve EMV to enhance economic growth and stability, provide 1 million job opportunities for youth, and reduce poverty and unemployment rates among Jordanian society by investing in promising sectors.