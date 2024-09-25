Concrete Sealers Market Big Growth Predicted For Market Size In The Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research has released a comprehensive report titled "Concrete Sealers Market by Type, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031." According to the report, the global concrete sealers industry generated $1.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Factors Driving Growth:- Rising Demand in Construction: Increased construction activity, along with the growth of DIY projects, has fueled demand for concrete sealers.Industrial Growth: The strong economic expansion has led to an uptick in industries where concrete sealers are used as protective coatings for various equipment and structures.- Opportunities from DIY and Commercial Sectors: The DIY trend and the expanding commercial construction sector provide new opportunities for the market.- Restraints: Raw material shortages and rising prices are expected to curb market growth.Market Highlights:- 2021 Market Size: $1.7 billion- 2031 Projected Market Size: $3.1 billion- CAGR (2022–2031): 6.4%- Report Pages: 426- Segments Covered: Type, Application, RegionKey Drivers and Opportunities:- Construction & Industrial Development: Escalating construction activities and rapid industrial development are significant growth drivers.- Automotive & Transportation: Increased use of concrete sealers for corrosion resistance in the automotive and transportation sectors.- DIY Projects: Growing interest in DIY home improvements, especially post-pandemic, boosts demand for user-friendly concrete sealers.- Commercial Expansion: Rising investments in commercial infrastructure globally contribute to the market's robust growth.Segment Analysis:By Type:- Pertaining Sealers dominate the market, accounting for over one-third of the global revenue in 2021, driven by demand from the transportation and automotive industries.- Acrylic Sealers are expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.By Application:- The Commercial Segment held the largest share, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market's revenue in 2021, driven by expanding commercial development and increased government investments.- The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of the total revenue, and is projected to maintain dominance through 2031 with the highest CAGR of 7.1%. The region's growth is propelled by strong construction and transportation activities.Leading Market Players:- BASF SE- Sika AG- PPG Industries- Laticrete International, Inc.- Royal Associates- Valspar- Prosoco Corporation- Mapei Corporation- W. R. Meadows, Inc.- Xetex Industries Private Limited IndiaThese companies employ strategies like new product launches, collaborations, and expansions to enhance their market presence.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

