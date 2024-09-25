District 4 Toastmasters Hosts Educational Conference At Genentech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

District 4 Toastmasters is the organization that represents Toastmasters clubs in part of the San Francisco Bay area.

Corey H. Karimoto,

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Toastmasters District 4 is proud to announce the successful completion of its Educational Conference, held at Genentech's headquarters, 350 DNA Way, South San Francisco, California. The event brought together a diverse group of professionals, all eager to enhance their communication and leadership skills through a series of educational sessions.

A Highlight of the Educational Sessions: "Pass More Interviews in a Competitive Job Market"

One of the standout sessions of the day was presented by Corey H. Karimoto, a career development expert, on the topic "Pass More Interviews in a Competitive Job Market." The session, with program notes provided by Greg Athas, focused on mastering job interview questions to improve success rates in today's competitive job market.

Corey H. Karimoto shared valuable insights into how candidates can better define their career objectives and tell the most relevant stories during job interviews. He emphasized the importance of understanding the context behind interview questions and thoughtfully addressing any skills gaps.

In an increasingly complex hiring environment, Corey noted that many companies pose hypothetical questions to gauge problem-solving abilities. He advised attendees to structure their answers with clear outlines, demonstrating a capacity to think in terms of multiple options. Corey also highlighted the importance of dealing with ambiguity, advising against the common response of needing data first.

One of the key takeaways from the session was the power of confidence in interviews. Corey illustrated this with an example response: "This is my dream job. Your company did [such-and-such], and I'm super passionate about that!" He encouraged attendees to tell relevant stories that connect their skills and experience with the company's needs, showing that they've been paying attention to the company's work and culture.

To learn more about Corey's work, visit his website at .

District 4 Toastmasters extends its heartfelt thanks to Genentech for hosting this impactful event, helping to empower members to excel in their careers and beyond.

There are currently over 80 clubs in our Toastmasters District. Check out Club Listing By City to find a club that is nearest to you. If you want to start a club for your company or in the community, email ....

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit .

Nadine Hammer

District 4 Toastmasters

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.